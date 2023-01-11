After losing $8,000 last year and with a decline in volunteers, organizers of the Dan Patch Days were concerned about the future of the event that has been taking place since 1953.
After a new leadership team for the board consisting of 14 community members was formed, it appears that the issue of physical help is going in the right direction. But one outstanding issue is contributions from the city.
City administrator Brad Larson explained that in September, Dan Patch Days Inc. indicated “they would need up to $50,000 in the form of a city contribution, in addition to the in-kind resources provided (e.g. public safety support) for the 2023 event.”
Following a Sept. 12 meeting, the city council asked the administration to come up with a policy for contribution to community festivals. That proposal was discussed during a council work session on Monday, Jan. 9.
“The policy establishes criteria for what qualifies as a community festival and structures the City’s participation,” Larson said in a memo.
He explained that two state statutes allow for cities to provide for free music events and fireworks displays. Larson added that direct city contributions would need to be related to these programs.
“The policy requires the City to first approve an event as a Community Festival through resolution,” Larson said. “The policy also requires a staff liaison to be assigned to approved Community Festivals to ensure an appropriate level of coordination between the City and the event organizers. “
In addition, the city and the event organizers need to enter into a written agreement that would be approved by the city council to address the requested resources.
Larson noted that if the city council decides to adopt the policy, then revenue generated by the municipally-owned liquor stores could be used to support designated community festivals.
As of November, the balance for the liquor fund was over $306,000.
When asked if there are other community events that may qualify for funding under the policy, Larson said “right now, there are no other events that would qualify, but the policy is written to be open to any organizations that meet the criteria.”
Following the Jan. 9 work session, Larson said the council indicated a desire to move forward but asked that language regarding matching contributions, as well as a cap for city contributions.
Asked what the cap would be or how the matching contributions would work, Larson said in an email specifics have not yet been worked out.
Larson said the hope is to have a formal policy voted on during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.