Savage is the latest city to remove its school resource officer from schools after the City Council voted unanimously Sept. 5 to cancel its contract with District 719.
“Recent changes in Minnesota law have affected the standard law enforcement authority of officers contracted by school districts to work within the school, to include a School Resource Officer (SRO) and officers contracted to provide safety during extracurricular activities,” Police Chief Rodney Seurer wrote in a memo to the city council.
Savage currently provides a police officer for Prior Lake High School while Prior Lake provides an officer for the middle school complex.
At issue is language in an education bill that limits the type of force that can be used by employees or “agents” of a school district.
The bill says employees or agents can’t use prone restraints on students or “inflict any form of physical holding that restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe; restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress; places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back or abdomen; or results in straddling a pupil’s torso.”
Larson said an SRO would be classified as an “agent” and therefore subject to the legislation. “That’s where we see the issue and we think it’s, it puts our officers in a bad position,” he said last week.
The legislation does allow for the use of reasonable force “to restrain a student to prevent bodily harm or death to the student or another.”
“The safety of the students, teachers and law enforcement remains the top priority of the City of Savage and we will continue to provide leadership and resources to the school district,” Seurer said.
Larson said previously that the police department would do regular patrols at the high school and someone would be assigned to investigate issues as warranted at the school.
In a prepared statement last week, district spokesperson Kristi Mussman said, “Our district’s partnerships with both cities remain strong and we will continue to work collaboratively to provide safety and security for students and staff for the coming school year.”
Seurer said without the contract it will cost the city $46,533 for the SRO salary reimbursement from the school district and about $6,000 in contractual fees for different events and activities at the schools.
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Prior Lake City Council will be voting on suspending its contract with the school district for the upcoming year.
Not just Savage
Besides Prior Lake High School, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district will also be losing its SRO at Burnsville High School, Superintendent Theresa Battle announced in an email last week.
“In recent days, you may have seen media reports related to a change in state law regarding what type of force is allowed when a school resource officer (SRO) restrains a student,” Battle wrote. “ Some law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota — including the Burnsville Police Department — have expressed concern about a lack of clarity regarding what constitutes legal force.”
She said as a result “the Burnsville police have informed us that they have chosen to stop providing SROs or other contracted peace officers in accordance with our agreement.”
“I have been in close contact with Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz to make sure we understand what this change will mean for the BHS community,” Battle wrote. “She made it clear that, while there won’t be SROs in the school during the school day, the Burnsville Police Department will be present on or near school grounds as part of their standard patrol. This includes during major events, such as football games, and of course in response to any requests for support.”