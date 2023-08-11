Savage Parks and Recreation Director Greg Boatman took the podium at a City Council meeting Aug. 7 but said he wasn’t seeking recommendations for River Bend Park.
Those recommendations will be part of a process, Boatman said. Instead, the council agreed to accept a community engagement plan with ideas from stakeholders about what should be done at the troubled park.
In May, the basketball hoops at the park were taken down by the city following two alleged shootings, within a month of each other, that investigators allege originated at the park.
During the first phase of the engagement plan, the city held three forums at which stakeholders could give input on safety concerns, and what could happen going forward. One forum took place at the fire station, another at River Bend Park and still another at nearby Winfield Townhomes.
As part of the implementation phase of the process, the city administration will come up with a series of recommendations based on feedback gathered about what to do long term at the park.
Asked if there was a possibility the hoops would not be put back up, City Administrator Brad Larson said: “Throughout our process we’ve communicated that the hoops were taken down temporarily to allow us to evaluate options to make the park safer.”
He added: “It’s ultimately a council decision and I cannot guarantee [the] council will make one decision or another.”
Before those recommendations are made to the City Council, however, the administration will be seeking input from both the Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Commission and the Community Equity Commission. Following the input, the City Council could vote on a recommendation in September or October.
“We are done collecting ideas at this point. We’ve heard a lot of really good ideas and keep hearing ... the same ideas over and over again,” Communications Manager Emily Gunderson said during an Aug. 8 interview with the Pacer.
More informationOne of the recommendations made during the equity commission meeting was to establish a bridge with some of the local community leaders who are connected to the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community and to offer online forums and surveys.
The commission, during its July 13 meeting, passed a motion which read: “to recommend approval of the River Bend Park Safety Community Engagement Report to the City Council and consider the delay of actions or implementations to the park until further data is collected from the BIPOC community.”
Gunderson said the motion was made prior to the July 19 meeting in which the commission received the data from the forum held at Winfield Townhomes — a multifamily housing complex about a half mile from the park across County Road 42 on July 11.
Gunderson noted, however, that the council expressed a desire to continue to have engagement with the rest of the community as the process continues, including the BIPOC community.
“They would like to make sure that we are reaching out and have good representation from the BIPOC community in the rest of the community,” she said.
Gunderson said the administration will reach out and “try to their best of their ability” to make sure there is representation from the BIPOC community.
“That, you know, is not always an easy task but I think through this process we have partnered and engaged with a lot of new people and built a lot of new relationships we, hopefully, will be able to tap into,” she said.
Asked, specifically, how the administration plans on gathering more feedback, Gunderson said no decision has been made.
CEC Chair Amenah Agunwamba previously told the Pacer that even after the park’s future is decided, more work will be required to make the community a welcoming place. “Either way, no matter what, basketball or not, I think the issue here is very deep,” Agunwamba said.
Equity commission member Abdimahad Santur suggested during a CEC meeting that City Council members to visit the nearby Winfield Townhomes to get a sense of what is happening with a lack of basketball.
“They would see the impact at that park, basketball being taken away from that neighborhood,” Santur said.