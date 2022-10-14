Will the City of Savage purchase the Quality Inn in downtown Savage?
While the Savage City Council hasn’t given up on possibly purchasing the Quality Inn, one unknown factor has raised another issue that needs to be addressed before moving forward.
On Monday, Oct. 10, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Savage Pacer that state law may require the City to provide financial relocation assistance for those who are currently using the hotel as their permanent residence.
Going into the discussions of purchasing the hotel, Larson said it was an issue that they knew that they would need to address but thought it would be only a couple people who were living there.
“After talking to the property owner, it may be more than a couple,” he said.
A request for comment from the property owner went unreturned by deadline for this article.
Larson said a relocation assistance firm has been hired to help the city navigate the issue. He said one of the things they are helping figure out is exactly how many people are living at the hotel, and what the financial impact will be.
“We don’t have that information yet,” he said.
Larson explained that the law was created for situations like a government entity purchasing an apartment building. He pointed to a recent example when the city purchased four apartments in downtown Savage, in which they needed to provide relocation assistance.
“This one is way more trickier because it’s a hotel,” Larson said.
Asked if the city would be able to circumvent the process because the hotel isn’t zoned for permanent residence and there are no leases, Larson said based on discussion he has had with the city lawyer, there isn’t much precedent for it.
“We’re looking into that. We don’t know if that’s an option or not, but we are looking into it,” Larson said.
Larson said one complicating factor is that under the law, the city must provide comparable living situations for where they are now.
“How do you put someone in a comparable apartment when they were really treating a hotel room as an apartment?” Larson said. “We’re going to have to figure it out as we go.”
Larson said that those being relocated have a couple different options. They can take the cash amount they are entitled to and find their own place to live, or the relocation assistance specialist can help them find a place to live.
“There’s a deadline they need to make a decision by,” Larson said.
In the situation with the city’s most recent apartment purchase, he said three people took the cash and a fourth received help from the relocation specialists.
Larson pointed out the situation with the Quality Inn highlights the issue of housing and the lack of housing that meets people’s needs. He said he doesn’t think people are living at the hotel by choice.
“I don’t think it’s good really for a person to begin with,” Larson said. “We want people to be in quality homes whatever level that is for them.”
What’s next?
Larson said as far as buying the hotel goes, the plan is for the city to do it on their own. From there, they would begin the process of determining what the best use for the property would be.
He said city leaders may be able to work with different community partners, depending on what is built. Another option, Larson said, would be to find a developer that has plans for the property that they like and sell it to them directly.
The Savage City Council is expected to get an update during a closed session meeting on Monday. He said he doesn’t think it will be a cut and dry decision, as he is uncertain they will have all the facts they need at that time.
“If the Council wants to move forward, we will. If not, we won’t,” he said.