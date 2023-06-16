Savage Liquors Operation Manager Brenda Visnovec has seen a lot during her nearly four-decade career, including a major policy change in 2017 when off-sale Sunday liquor sales became legal in Minnesota.
But she never expected to have a conversation about selling THC products in a municipal liquor store.
That conversation took place June 12 with the Savage City Council, which then directed the administration to move forward with selling THC beverages at the city owned stores, after the city approves a licensing mechanism.
“This is by far the biggest change in regulation I’ve seen in 40 years,” Visnovec said.
The decision came after the state passed legislation that will allow liquor stores to sell hemp-derived THC edibles and beverages, which had become federally legal in 2018 under the Farm Bill. Last year, the state passed legislation that outlined the rules for Minnesota, including dosage and packaging limits.
One of the reasons Visnovec said the city should be in the THC businesses is the strict standards the employees have.
“We are better suited than most retailers to sell a controlled substance because we already have the practice of doing so and we have a higher level of training than most retailers do,” Visnovec said.
For now, Visnovec said the city will only be selling hemp-derived THC carbonated beverages and not edibles – which have become widely popular at bars, restaurants and other businesses since last July.
Asked if there has been any decisions on what kind of seltzers, sodas, or other types of beverages the municipal liquor store may be selling, Visnovec said no decision has been made but that there are plenty of options.
Despite being the biggest change she’s seen in her career, Visnovec said she is in support of the city getting into the THC business. “I believe we should be selling it,” Visnovec said, saying sales will be profitable.
Visnovec noted there still won’t be any food at the liquor stores still – unless it’s used to make a cocktail. “We can’t sell potato chips but we can sell THC products,” she said.
Also during the June 12 work session meeting, the city council directed the administration to move forward with the creation of a licensing mechanism for the so-called low potency edibles.
City Administrator Brad Larson on June 13 said a proposal is likely to go in front of the council on July 12, along with a recommendation for zoning.
Larson said the recommendation would then go to the Planning Commission for the commission to weigh in on the zoning aspect.
It’s expected the final vote by the council will be sometime in August. The city currently has a moratorium in place for the low-potency edibles until Sept.19.