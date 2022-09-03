When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter.
After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer.
I wanted to take some space in the paper to introduce myself. I will try to be brief.
It was never my intention to work for a newspaper, but during college I fell in love with storytelling.
It certainly was never my intention to move halfway across the country. I was about to graduate from college and I began applying to every news outlet that had a job posting.
Then I got an email back. It was a man named Doc, who was the publisher of the St. James Plaindealer.
After going to Minnesota for the first time and checking out the town I decided to give it a chance.
It turned out to be one of the best decisions I made in my life.
As you can imagine, living in a community and state where I knew no one was challenging at first, but thankfully I met amazing people right away, people who I still consider some of my closest friends.
I quickly fell in love with the St. James and Watonwan County community. Professionally, I fell in love with being a local newspaper reporter.
It’s because of being a newspaper reporter that I have been able to learn about so many things. I learned how to milk a cow, rode in a combine for the first time, and learned that all events in Minnesota have “salads.”
I also learned right away that working for a small town newspaper came with a great deal of responsibility. A lot like Savage, St. James is miles away from any daily paper or news stations. It meant that the vast majority of the time, the news people read came from the pages of the St. James Plaindealer.
I took that responsibility seriously then and will continue to do so as the new reporter for the Pacer.
Another thing happened unexpectedly when I was in St. James. I met the love of my life.
Jessica was a lifelong Minnesotan. I was a young guy from Rhode Island. I figured there was no way she would go out with me. Actually, she almost didn’t. That’s a story for another day.
After we began dating I made the decision to take the news editor job at the Dodge County Independent. Jessica is from Mankato, about an hour’s drive from where I lived. It worked out well.
In the fall of 2019, I was given an opportunity outside of journalism in Rhode Island. Jessica, our dog Finn, our cat Eloise and I moved out east. It was her turn to find out what it’s like to have a distinct accent and to learn what different words mean in different states. (Ask me what my thoughts are on the word “sure.”)
In January 2021, I got back into journalism and haven’t looked back. For about a year I covered my hometown of Warwick, Rhode Island, an 80,000-person city with an international airport in the middle of it. If you have ever landed in Providence, you were actually in Warwick just a couple miles from my childhood home.
Then we made another decision.
A few months before our wedding we decided to start our lives together in Minnesota.
On Aug. 1 we moved into our Uptown apartment. On Aug. 6 we got married during a torrential downpour on her family’s farm outside of Mankato, and a week later I began with the Pacer.
To me, the worst thing about starting a new job isn’t the paperwork but rather having to tell my story.
It’s not because I don’t think readers should have a glimpse into the lives of the people they are entrusting with their news. I think that is extremely important.
The reason why I hate telling my story is because I’d much rather be telling yours.
I hope to meet as many of you as possible in person, but until then I would love to hear from you.
Whether you have a story idea (please send me all of them), want to say “hi” or want to know if Rhode Island is part of New York (I have been asked this many times), please reach out to me at amalm@swpub.com or follow me on Twitter @alex_malm1.