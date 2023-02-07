Savage patrol officers will receive a 3% raise for the next three years after the city council approved a tentative agreement Feb. 6 with LELS Local 54, the union that represents patrol officers.
After negotiating since September, the city and the union went to mediation in January after the contract expired on Dec. 31.
“The most significant issue to resolve during mediation was agreeing on the compensation plan structure,” City Administrator Brad Larson said in a memo to the city council.
Larson explained that patrol officers followed a six-step plan for compensation.
“An employee would be advanced along the pay plan one step per year, reaching the top of their pay plan in year six,” Larson said.
Larson said though mediation both sides agreed to include longevity moving forward.
“The compensation plan will retain the six steps and include an additional 2% on top of step six for years seven and eight, 4% on top of step six for years nine through 12, and 6% on top of step six for years 13 and beyond,” Larson said. “The longevity component will be phased in over the next three years.”
In a follow-up email, Larson said to phase in longevity, those who are eligible will get 2% in 2023. In 2024, those who are eligible will get 2% or 4%, and in 2025 those who are eligible will receive 2%, 4% or 6%.
Juneteenth was added to the contract as a holiday if the city council formally recognizes it. Gov. Tim Walz on Feb. 3 signed legislation making it a state recognized holiday. In addition, New Year's Eve will now be a recognized holiday for the union members instead of New Year's Day.
Like other union contracts that were approved over the past year, language was changed from “funeral leave” to “bereavement leave” and union members will receive three days instead of two.
The contract will run through Dec. 31, 2025. The patrol union represents 24 employees.