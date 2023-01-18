The Savage City Council unanimously approved a policy for contributions to community festivals on Jan. 17.
The proposal originally came from the Dan Patch Days committee after the event, which has been taking place since 1953, lost $8,000 and had a recent decline in volunteers. The committee was seeking direct cash contributions from the city and pointed to other municipalities that have policies in place.
In September, the city council requested that the city administration come up with a formal proposal after hearing a presentation from the committee.
“The policy establishes criteria for what qualifies as a community festival and structures the city’s participation,” City Administrator Brad Larson said in a memo.
Per state law, municipalities are allowed to make direct financial contributions towards music and fireworks.
“The policy requires the city to first approve an event as a community festival through resolution,” Larson said. “The policy also requires a staff liaison to be assigned to approved community festivals to ensure an appropriate level of coordination between the city and the event organizers.”
The city and the event organizers need to enter into a written agreement that would be approved by the city council to address the requested resources.
As part of the policy, a one-to-one match also needs to occur, essentially meaning that the organization hosting the event would have to spend at least the same amount that the city is contributing.
The policy calls for a maximum of $50,000 to be allocated from the city per year for community events. The plan is for the money to come out of the liquor fund, which at last count had over $300,000.
Larson said the Dan Patch Days committee originally suggested that $50,000 may be needed. However, he said after speaking to the committee recently and explaining what the city would be allowed to fund under state statute, the committee indicated that less would be needed.
“They didn’t think they would have $50,000 in expenses,” Larson said.
Larson also noted that the council could decide to increase or decrease the limit in the future.