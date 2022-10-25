When Savage City Councilor Bob Coughlen learned that Gene Abbott wouldn’t be running for re-election he called Planning Commission members Stacy Crakes and Crystal Lorenz and encouraged them to run for the seat.
The two of them sat next to Coughlen in the Council Chambers on Oct. 11 to discuss why they feel they should be sitting in those same seats come January.
During the hour-long Chamber of Commerce sponsored forum the three candidates fielded a number of questions ranging from whether or not the City should continue to operate their municipal liquor store to how the City should handle future developments.
One of the questions asked during the forum was in regards to recently passed legislation that would allow for the sale of hemp derived THC gummies and drinks which contain less than 0.3 percent THC along with other rules like being no more than 5 mg per serving or 50 mg per package,
Lorenz said that she thinks it’s important to listen and to get the most information they can before making a decision.
“We want to set it up so businesses can succeed in this endeavor,” said Lorenz. “We don’t want to change the rules as we go along and we want to make sure its a safe community for people to be able to access these resources and partake in a safe manner keeping the community safe that's our priority.”
She said it’s also important to take the time to see what other communities are doing and to come up with a plan for everyone to be successful.
“I do think it's important to take the time to listen to see what people are doing in other cities,” she said.
Coughlen said that they are already addressing things like influenced drivers and what happens if someone who works for the city that tests positive.
Originally Coughlen said that he wanted to take the lead and go straight for licensing similar to alcohol and tobacco instead of putting in a moratorium.
“We want to have control over it just like we have control of alcohol and tobacco,” said Coughlen.
After hearing from the Administration that there would be a fair amount of work that would need to go into licensing and that it could take months he changed his mind saying that he wanted to not have it “out of control until we get control.”
Coughlen said that he encouraged staff not to take the full year to come up with regulations and a licensing model.
“We have the opportunity to take the lead here in Scott County and do it right,” said Coughlen.
Crakes noted that when the legislation passed originally everyone was hoping that the state would take control over how it's handled.
Like Coughlen she said that it doesn’t take a full year to come up with the licensing end of things.
“Our businesses should have the right to sell a legal product,” said Crakes.
How do you think the City should guide development as it reaches full build out and after?
Crakes who previously worked for Scott County Community Development Agency and currently works as a business development manager engineering firm SEH said that the topic is where “I get to put on my economic development hat on.”
“As we’re reaching full build out that redevelopment is going to be extremely important,” said Crakes. “ We're already starting to see some of that in the downtown area and as opportunities come available we want to make sure that we have a plan in place ready for the City to act on moving forward.”
Crakes said that the vision of what they want to see in the community is also important. She said for example she was asked by people about bringing in places like Trader Joes or a community center.
“I think there's opportunities for different businesses to come into the community through redevelopment options that come up,” said Crakes.
Crakes also noted that once they have a vision in place it will also be important to make sure the land is zoned correctly. She said with that in place it will be alot easier when a property is put up for sale to try to bring someone else in.
“We need to be ready to act when those become available and having that plan in place will be the key to making sure we are developing in a way we all want to see,” said Crakes.
Lorenz pointed out that the city is in the process of updating their zoning guidelines which hasn’t been done in about 20 years.
“I think it's a great opportunity to talk about this and it's extremely important,” said Lorenz.
Lorenz also pointed to growth by their current businesses as being important.
“We need to encourage growth for our current local businesses. That is a huge concern that we need to make sure that we keep our businesses in place,” said Lorenz.
She said that they also need more commercial businesses and to keep current businesses and residents in mind as they grow.
Affordable housing is something she also pointed to as being important.
“We need to have a place for all people to be able to thrive,” said Lorenz.
She said that they need all different types of housing including housing for families, seniors and people with mental and or phyiscal disabilities.
“We need to make sure we have all this housing in place for them,” said Lorenz.
Coughlen said that last year they put together the 2040 comprehensive plan which includes some tweaks to the zoning maps which would allow for some medium density housing lots to go move to high density and low to medium in order to have some more diverse housing stock.
According to the 2040 plan about 70 % of the housing stock in Savage were single family homes. Only about 8 % were multi-family. According to the plan 483 affordable housing units are needed in Savage between 2021 and 2030.
He explained that right now they have a large percentage of single family homes but don’t have a lot of high density housing like workforce housing or apartments.
“When you go get your hair done and your dog clipped well you like your barista but where do they live? We want them to live in our own community that they work in,” said Coughlen.
Coughlen said that they are looking at reevaluating their zoning and are glad they are doing so.
“That's something I think we needed to do,” said Coughlen.
Coughlen said that since they are close to full build out they need to work on redevelopment.
“Downtown redevelopment is something we are looking at now,” said Coughlen.
For example he pointed to the Quality Inn property which the city is currently discussing as something they may purchase. While the city has no concrete plans on what they would do with the property if they were to purchase it, the plan is to look at the best possibility for the property.
“If we had control of that, what would we do to create a downtown area,” said Coughlen.
He pointed to other properties that the city has purchased in the past for redevelopment including the Hamilton Building.
“Redevelopment is really where we're gonna need to push it,” said Coughlen.
The full City Council can be found online at savagetv.cityofsavage.com.