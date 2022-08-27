The city of Savage doesn’t have any plans of getting into the hotel business, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer last week.
However, the city is considering buying the longtime Comfort Inn along with the property.
On Sept. 6, during a closed session, a decision may be made by the City Council to purchase the hotel or not, which is currently for sale.
In recent years the hotel has had a number of emergency calls, Larson said. It includes an attempted murder that allegedly occurred at the property last winter.
A public record request filed by the Pacer for the number of emergency calls to the hotel in the last year hadn’t been returned at the time of publication.
Larson explained that one of the concerns that city staff has is that if someone buys the hotel they will continue to run it the way it is and the city will be in the same situation as they are now.
Larson said that if the council decides to move forward with purchasing the hotel, it would allow for “time and space” to evaluate what the city wants to put there.
“It’s about controlling the property,” Larson said.
During a July 18 meeting, the council agreed to move forward with having the property appraised. Larson said that the city contracted with an appraiser that has expertise in appraising both hotels and properties. The figure that they came up with was $4.8 million.
Larson said that both the city and the property owner have been in discussion. He said that the property owner has told him that others have indicated interest as well.
“They know that we are interested,” he said.
Larson said that if the council takes action to move forward with an offer, city staff would negotiate with the property owner.
Larson said that the city is solvent in a number of its accounts and would likely take portions of the funds needed from various accounts to fund the purchase, essentially loaning itself the money. He said that the majority would come from the storm water fund.