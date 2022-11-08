With two seats up for grabs, it appears Planning Commissioner Stacy Crakes and incumbent Bob Coughlen have pulled out victories for the Savage City Council.
According to unofficial results, Crakes received 6,590 votes, or 36.23% of the total, while Coughlen received 5,817, or 31.98% of the votes. Crystal Lorenz, who also serves on the Planning Commission, received only 191 fewer votes than Coughlen with 5,626 votes.
"I am incredibly honored for all of the support I have received and I am looking forward to tackling the work that lies ahead with the other council members to continue making Savage a place we are all proud to call home," Crakes told the Pacer.