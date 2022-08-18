Savage planning commission member Crystal Lorenz is the newest candidate to enter the race to fill one of the two city council positions up for grabs this fall.
“I’m dedicated to working for our Savage residents to (ensure) we all flourish and succeed. We can achieve this success as we support local businesses,” Lorenz said. “We also need to embrace and continue to develop transportation infrastructures that help residents move throughout the south metro area. We can do this while building awareness and maintaining a clean local environment.”
Lorenz has lived in Savage with her husband Jake since 2014. In addition to being on the planning commission, Lorenz also volunteers for the Southern Valley Alliance, which combats domestic abuse, and is a member of the Savage Rotary Club, where she previously served as president.
The two council seats up for re-election in November are those held by Councilmembers Bob Coughlen and Gene Abbott. Abbott has announced that he won’t be seeking a fourth term on the Council.
A formal announcement party is expected to take place on Aug. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loons Landing in Savage.