The Dan Patch Days Committee has announced the lineup of events for the 2023 festival.
The festival begins on Thursday, June 22, with the Savage Rotary hosting a wine and beer tasting event.
On Friday, June 23, Gen X Jukebox will open for Hairball, who is returning to Dan Patch Days.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, with presale tickets being sold for $25 a piece and VIP tickets being sold for $100. After June 1, tickets will be $35.
Saturday will consist of family activities including inflatables, food and beverage vendors, kids activities, a fireworks show, a business expo featuring local businesses and more.
“Saturday is an awesome day to come out with family, friends and neighbors, have a great time and support the community of Savage,” said Peter Hohn, secretary of the Dan Patch Days Committee.