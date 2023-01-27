Dan Patch Days

The city council could be taking a vote on a policy related to city contributions to community events as soon as next week.

The Dan Patch Days Committee has announced the lineup of events for the 2023 festival.

The festival begins on Thursday, June 22, with the Savage Rotary hosting a wine and beer tasting event.

On Friday, June 23, Gen X Jukebox will open for Hairball, who is returning to Dan Patch Days.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with presale tickets being sold for $25 a piece and VIP tickets being sold for $100. After June 1, tickets will be $35.

Saturday will consist of family activities including inflatables, food and beverage vendors, kids activities, a fireworks show, a business expo featuring local businesses and more.

“Saturday is an awesome day to come out with family, friends and neighbors, have a great time and support the community of Savage,” said Peter Hohn, secretary of the Dan Patch Days Committee.

