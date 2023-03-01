ISD 191 logo
Courtesy of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.

Ten Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 staff members and an entire department are being recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the district with 2023 Community of Excellence Awards.

“I am continually amazed by the talent, knowledge, dedication and creativity of One91 staff members, and I’m excited to honor these outstanding members of our team,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “By bringing their personal strengths and passions to their work, they make our community truly strong for the benefit of our students and families, as well as their colleagues.’”

Students, parents, community members and staff members were invited to nominate employees in seven categories. A selection committee that included past recipients reviewed nominations and made selections. The award ceremony to honor COE recipients will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School.

The 2023 One91 COE Award Recipients are:

Collaboration and Partnership

Jeanne Kibler, speech/language pathologist

Community Engagement

Marcia Sexton, college and career specialist

Excellence in Educational Support

Erin O’Hara Stuart, clerical

Andrea Bauer, cultural liaison

Cynthia Ruiz, cultural liaison

Ubah Yusuf, educational assistant

Andrea Weatherford, educational assistant

Teaching Excellence

Maria Starkey, teacher

Megan Tillman, teacher

Mitzi Tetzloff, teacher

Innovation

One91 Elementary Virtual Academy Teachers

Leadership in Action

Landen Parkin, teacher

Kyle Hinrichsen, facilities coordinator

Spirit of Excellence

Mark Glende, custodian

Read more about the Community of Excellence Awards online at www.isd191.org/COEAwards.

