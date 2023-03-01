Ten Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 staff members and an entire department are being recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the district with 2023 Community of Excellence Awards.
“I am continually amazed by the talent, knowledge, dedication and creativity of One91 staff members, and I’m excited to honor these outstanding members of our team,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “By bringing their personal strengths and passions to their work, they make our community truly strong for the benefit of our students and families, as well as their colleagues.’”
Students, parents, community members and staff members were invited to nominate employees in seven categories. A selection committee that included past recipients reviewed nominations and made selections. The award ceremony to honor COE recipients will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School.
The 2023 One91 COE Award Recipients are:
Collaboration and Partnership
Jeanne Kibler, speech/language pathologist
Community Engagement
Marcia Sexton, college and career specialist
Excellence in Educational Support
Erin O’Hara Stuart, clerical
Andrea Bauer, cultural liaison
Cynthia Ruiz, cultural liaison
Ubah Yusuf, educational assistant
Andrea Weatherford, educational assistant
Teaching Excellence
Maria Starkey, teacher
Megan Tillman, teacher
Mitzi Tetzloff, teacher
Innovation
One91 Elementary Virtual Academy Teachers
Leadership in Action
Landen Parkin, teacher
Kyle Hinrichsen, facilities coordinator
Spirit of Excellence
Mark Glende, custodian
Read more about the Community of Excellence Awards online at www.isd191.org/COEAwards.