The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board signed off on the 2023-2026 Achievement and Integration plan on Feb. 27, including goals of increasing the graduation rates for students.
The Achievement and Integration plan is a state program that provides 70% of the funding for school districts to help pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
As part of the process, Imina Oftedahl, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment for District 191, said input was sought from a number of different parent and teacher advisory groups.
“We really feel like we’ve zeroed in on some of the key goals of achievement and integration,” Oftedahl said.
Goals
One of the goals of the program is to increase four-year graduation rates for all students from 84% to 90% by 2025. For Latino students, the goal is to increase the graduation rates to 78%, and to 80% for Native and Indigenous students.
“We continue to set the bar at 90% in alignment with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and the World’s Best Workforce,” Oftedahl said.
Another goal is to increase the percentage of racially and economically diverse incoming kindergartners meeting pre-reading literacy benchmarks from fall 2022 to fall of 2025.
For Black, Indigenous and students of color, the goal is to increase the literacy rate from 35% to 55%, for Latino students from 10% to 30%, and for Native and Indigenous students from 20% to 40%.
The school district also hopes to decrease “the demographic disproportionality of BIPOC students enrolled in rigorous high school courses from 17% in 2021-22 to 8% in 2025-26.”
“There continues to be a gap between our white students and our BIPOC students,” Oftedahl said.
Oftedahl noted there has been a reduction of almost 10% over the last three years.
The final goal is to increase the percentage of students who are accessing teachers/classrooms “demonstrating culturally-responsive instruction aligned with the Culturally Proﬁcient School Systems Lesson Study Tools” from 72% in 2022 to 90% in 2026.
The total budget for the plan is $2,035,061. At least 80% of the budget needs to be spent on direct services to students. The approved budget will spend over 90% on the particular area.
The rest of the funding will be spent on professional development and administrative/indirect costs, which totals about $185,000.