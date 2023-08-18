Ten feet of land may not seem like much, but it could make a major difference for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District as it looks to add outdoor classroom space at Diamondhead Education Center.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine, during an Aug. 10 School Board workshop, said a fence was built around the Diamonhead outdoor classroom about 20 years ago as a way to protect children while they used the space.
However, as the district was planning a renovation of the space, officials learned that a mistake had been made and that the fence currently enclosing the space encroaches about 10 feet onto property of the Realife Cooperative.
Now, the district is hoping to come to a resolution with the cooperative to buy the land.
In a statement, Kate Skapyak, the property manager for Realife, said discussions about the potential land deal are still in its early stages.
“If an agreement can be reached the cooperative membership will need to vote to proceed with the sale,” she said. “A two thirds majority will be necessary. Following that the cooperative’s mortgagee and HUD would have to agree to the transaction before it can be finalized.”
Sovine told the School Board he expects the co-op to vote in the coming months and then negotiations would begin if the co-op agrees to move forward with a land deal. If an agreement is reached, the proposed sale would go in front of the School Board for its consideration.
If all goes to plan, the project is expected to allow multiple classes to be outside at a time doing lessons. The project will increase the number of outdoor learning spaces from five to 11 along with featuring new playground equipment.
Sovine said any equipment that was supposed to be installed at the bottom of the hill will be on hold until the district comes to a resolution. “We’re not going to install any of the new stuff that was for the hill until after this is resolved,” he said.
Sovine said the installation of playground equipment for the top of the hill is already underway and will be completed before school starts.
If an agreement is reached, Sovine said phase 2 of the project is expected to begin next summer.