While school was out this summer, a number of improvements were made to District 191 buildings.
Director of Operations and Transportation Dave Lake gave the school board an update about some of those projects during the Aug. 24 School Board meeting.
“This year was an exciting opportunity as we had two large site projects in addition to 20 small to medium sized projects,” Lake said.
At Nicollet Middle School — the second-largest school in the district — a number of changes were made in the main office, including new carpeting, tile, and repainting. The adjacent lecture hall also had a repainted ceiling, venting, and carpeting.
In the main gym, the floor was resurfaced, among other updates.
The district is also in the process of updating the design of the kitchen, including adding a new serving line at the school. “We took down a wall to open up the space,” Lake said.
He said that they also made mechanical upgrades, purchased new kitchen equipment and added school colors throughout the kitchen.
“This project, like any other large project we’re going to take right to the end of the summer,” he said.
At Eagle Ridge Lake, he said the focus was on outdoor improvements after mechanical upgrades were made inside the building last year.
One of the improvements was to the outdoor track for the middle school — which included adding a new gravel track and a long jump area.
The district also received grant funds from Scott County for a rain garden project for which students and staff members will do the planting. “They’ll be purchasing and putting in native plantings in September,” Lake said.
Lake said one of the larger projects occurred at William Byrne Elementary.
“This is more exciting for me [because] it’s on the mechanical side,” Lake said.
He said the district put in three high efficiency boilers, which he said the district will get significant rebates from.
The district also resurfaced the loading dock at the school, made mechanical upgrades and added high efficiency water heaters.
At Vista View Elementary, the playground was resealed and painted and the front driveway bituminous re-pavement project was done.
School Board Chair Scott Hume said he was appreciative of the update and for the success this summer on projects.
“Thank you to you and your team for the work that was done over the summer. It seems like a lot has gone into improving and maintaining the appearance, the quality and safety of our buildings this summer,” Hume said.
