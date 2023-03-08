Burnsville High School seniors Nehir Biyikli and Martha Wondimu earned award ribbons for their artwork in the South Suburban Visual Arts Exhibition, which was held Feb. 7-21. The students received their awards at a ceremony at Normandale Community College on Feb. 21.
Biyikli, an exchange student from Turkey, received an Award of Merit for her oil painting, titled “Misconception.” Wondimu earned an Award of Achievement for her self-portrait, illustrated in graphite pencil.
Other students who participated in the art show were:
Zoe Aldridge, digital art; Jared Dimapelis, ceramics; Emily Guiracocha Yauri, ceramics; Brandy Hernandez Ceballos, bead loom; Molly Murray, weaving; Maddie Olafson, ceramics; Maya Rajendralall, watercolors; and Lizeth Sanchez-Guitierrez, ceramics.
“We are very proud of all of the students who participated in the South Suburban Conference Visual Arts Exhibition,” said Susan Buckrey, arts teacher. “Their hard work and dedication to their craft doesn’t go unnoticed. We were happy to see that Nehir and Martha received awards!”