District 191 officials were excited when they heard that the Legislature had passed a measure making school meals free for all students beginning this year.
While families will not be required to fill out paperwork to receive free lunch or breakfast, district spokesperson Aaron Tinklenberg said the emphasis for the remainder of the summer and the beginning of the school year will be for Alternate Application for Educational Benefits forms to be filled out.
While the forms aren’t required, there is still a financial benefit for both the school district and families to having them filled out, he said.
For example, aside from free meals, Tinklenberg said those who fill out the forms and meet certain criteria can receive such benefits as reduced or waived activity fees. Other benefits include reduced transportation fees, discounts on Internet service and emergency food benefits, among others.
Compensatory revenue
Tinklenberg said one of the ways districts receive funding is through so-called compensatory revenue — additional funding to school districts based on the number of students who qualify for educational benefits.
“The funding is distributed based on the number of students who qualify for educational benefits, but the funding's purpose is to help schools pay for the educational needs of students who do not meet performance standards appropriate for their age,” Tinklenberg said.
Last year, 69% of students in the district qualified for educational benefits. One new change in Minnesota last year allowed for students to be automatically enrolled into the educational benefits based on qualifying for:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Last year, Tinklenberg said, 51% of students qualified for direct educational benefits. If families of the other 18% of eligible students don't fill out the forms, it could mean a difference of $2 million.
"That's definitely a need, not something we're padding our budget with,” he said.
Tinklenberg said with a goal of having 100% of families filling out the forms, the hope is to have similar aid as last year.