Former state Rep. Drew Christensen announced Aug. 10 that he is running for a seat on the Savage City Council.
Christensen, who lives in Savage with his two preschool-age children and his wife, Kayla, works in clean air development public affairs and serves on the Savage Planning Commission.
According to a press release announcing his candidacy, Christensen said he would focus on keeping Savage residents safe and stopping the surge of crime in the Twin Cities metro area.
“Keeping our community safe is the most sacred responsibility of city government,' he said in the release. "When I’m on the city council, I will work hand in hand with the fine men and women of the Savage Police Department to ensure Savage remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
While he was in the Legislature from 2015-2019, Christensen authored legislation that created a mental health crisis center in Savage, legalized Sunday liquor sales and repealed a policy that allowed teacher layoffs on a “last in, first out” basis, according to the release. He also secured investments in education and transportation while reducing taxes on the middle class, the release said.