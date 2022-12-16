A Savage man was arrested and is facing federal charges after a tip to the FBI lead to an investigation.
River William Smith, 20, was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun and one count of attempt to receive and possess destructive devices.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Office, the FBI received a tip on Sept. 27 from a concerned citizen regarding the "disturbing behavior" of Smith.
“The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation revealed evidence that Smith was preparing for a violent exchange with police,” the release reads. “Smith stated he is ‘pro mass shooting,’ sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the individual charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.”
It was also discovered by the FBI that Smith had access to fully automatic rifles, handguns, suppressors, body armor and a Kevlar helmet. Smith stated that he was preparing to fight the police and was dedicated to dying in that fight.
After Smith asked a a government informant for grenades and an illegal part to convert his AR-15 style rifle into a fully automatic machine gun, a meeting with Smith and the informant was arranged on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
At the meeting, Smith purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears. Smith was arrested by law enforcement.
On Wednesday, the Savage Police Department released a statement which confirmed an FBI operation in the city, and that no one was hurt during the operation.
It is unclear if the FBI investigation referred to by city officials is connected.
Smith appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday and was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings.