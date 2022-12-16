A Savage man who claimed to be "pro mass shooting" and was preparing for a violent confrontation with police was arrested and faces federal charges after a tip to the FBI lead to an investigation.
River William Smith, 20, was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of possession of a machine gun and one count of attempting to receive and possess destructive devices.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, Dec. 15, by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI received a tip on Sept. 27 from a concerned citizen regarding the "disturbing behavior" of Smith.
“The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation revealed evidence that Smith was preparing for a violent exchange with police,” the release reads. “Smith stated he is ‘pro mass shooting,’ sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the individual charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.”
The FBI also discovered that Smith had access to fully automatic rifles, handguns, suppressors, body armor and a Kevlar helmet. Smith stated that he was preparing to fight the police and was dedicated to dying in that fight, authorities said.
After Smith asked a government informant for grenades and an illegal part to convert his AR-15 style rifle into a fully automatic machine gun, a meeting with Smith and the informant was arranged on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
At the meeting, Smith purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears, authorities said. He was arrested by law enforcement agents.
The Savage Police Department released a statement Dec. 15 that confirmed an FBI operation in the city and that no one was hurt. It wasn't immediately clear whether that FBI operation was connected to the Smith arrest.
According to an FBI agent's affidavit, which was filed along with the criminal complaint, Smith told the informant that the shooter who killed five people at the LGBTQ nightclub in November was a “hero” and also called Black people “agents of satan.”
The FBI surveilled Smith in November and saw his grandmother drive him to a Prior Lake gun range and wait in the car while he shot, according to the affidavit. He was also seen wearing light-colored tactical pants, a black jacket with body armor underneath it and a "full-face 'Punisher' mask."
Smith appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday, Dec. 16, and was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings.