Former Savage Mayor Thomas “Tom” Brennan, 63, died unexpectedly on Oct. 30, according to a death notice.
Brennan served as a council member from 1996 to 2000 and then was elected as mayor serving from 2002 to 2007. He was the sitting president of the Dan Patch Historical Society.
“Throughout his life, he was committed to his family and his friends. Dedicating himself to the betterment of the community, Tom was an active citizen and served as the mayor of Savage,” the notice reads.
His death notice did not elaborate on the cause of death.
Visitation will be held on Nov. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee, with closing words at 6 p.m.