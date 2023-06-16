The Burnsville High School Class of 2023 were freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It wasn’t lost on Elly Hovde, one of the student graduation speakers, as she addressed the 575 students in her graduation class and the hundreds of people in attendance during the sunny graduation ceremony at Pates Stadium on June 9.
“Our freshman year was certainly something. We started out as the class of Hydroflasks and VSCO girls, but all of that quickly changed when we went into lockdown in March 2020,” Hovde said. “We suddenly became defined by the pandemic. As much as I would love to avoid talking about COVID, it has shaped our high school experience. Classes turned into Zoom calls and Schoology updates. Connecting with people was practically an Olympic sport.”
Despite the hurdles the class was able to cross the stage after performances by students including Abigail Briese and Maisy Scheuneman who performed “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, along with Antonio Kutz, who performed his original “Supernova,” and Samrawit Ameha, who performed “Think of Me” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Crossing the stage wasn’t guaranteed after the class began its high school journey in what Superintendent Theresa Battle called an “unprecedented time of your high school career,” during her speech to graduates.
“We were able to experience school dances, sporting events and performances together as a class which made them even more special. But we can not overlook the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all our school experience,” Cade Bunnell said during his commencement address.
Throughout the pandemic, Bunnell said the class experienced a number of hurdles including the introduction of remote learning and canceled events.
“We will never forget events like having to move our homecoming dance to the e-commons patio or having to wear masks in the student section at sporting events,” Bunnell said.
Like most graduating classes, Hovde noted the Burnsville High School Class of 2023 will have its own legacy one day.
“The legacy we leave behind today will not be a list of accomplishments, instead it is a collection of our best moments. In 30 years, I will remember the friend that got me through virtual school, the teachers who made me love learning, and the people who gave me a reason to show up everyday,” Hovde said.
Hovde said she might not remember the dates of the Civil War or “how to do complex algebra,” but said she will “always remember the school and the people that made me feel loved.”