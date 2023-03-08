On a 91-43 vote, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed legislation which took a step forward in making improvements to the over 80-year-old, out-of-use railroad bridge in Savage.
For years, the Quentin Avenue bridge has caused traffic for those looking to go north on Highway 13 or south towards McColl Drive. Last year, the project was included in the state bonding bill, which would have provided funds for work to be done on the Quentin Avenue underpass. The bonding bill didn’t pass, however, forcing officials to go back to the drawing board.
City Administrator Brad Larson said the total project cost is $7.4 million. He said the full amount was requested last year but said this year the decision was made to go with $800,000 in order to have a better chance of receiving funding. The $800,000 is expected to be enough for the project to be “shovel ready.”
Larson said a local roadway study was done in regards to the potential Highway 13 upgrades, which showed concerns during peak hours because of the increased demands. The studies show how 50 vehicles could be stopped at once due to traffic volume increases from Highway 13.
Regardless of what the final cost is, state Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, said the city shouldn’t be responsible for the total cost.
“Ultimately, it is my opinion that the entire cost of this project should not fall on the shoulders of our local residents,” Hanson said in an email. “ This project is a good use of capital investment since this project will benefit the region’s traffic issues and the improvement will benefit the entire state since our community serves as a critical commerce corridor.”
The legislation now moves to the Senate.