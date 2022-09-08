State Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) is running for re-election — this time in the new District 55A, which includes Burnsville and Savage.
In a press release, Hanson said she grew up in Lakeville and joined her father on the picket line during the Teamsters Local 792’s strike at the Pepsi bottling plant in Burnsville in 2000.
“It was a big deal back then,” she said. “More than 400 members of Local 792 were on strike for a better contract.”
Hanson went on to become the first person in her family to graduate from college when she earned her social work degree from St. Catherine University in 2018 while raising two children, according to the release. She said she is just a few credits away from finishing her graduate degree in advocacy and political leadership.
Hanson said she decided to run in 2020 because she believes “we deserve a responsible government that solves small and big problems,” according to the release.
“I want to be a part of building a world that is better for my kids and all Minnesotans,” Hanson said. “Community voices matter in policy making. When people speak up, real change can happen.”
One piece of legislation Hanson said she is proud of is a bill that created the Office of the Foster Youth Ombudsperson.
“It ensures that kids in foster care always have someone to advocate for them and their needs in the foster care system,” she said. It passed with the support of 127 out of 134 representatives.