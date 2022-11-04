It was a Saturday in October when residents in the Shady Beach neighborhood of Prior Lake saw work being done at 6121 140th Street NE in Prior Lake, a home that has remained empty on County Road 42 since the county bought it last year.
Jennifer Stearns, a resident in the neighborhood said that neighbors inquired about what was taking place and that was when the neighborhood learned the house was being remodeled and soon the home would house four men at a time from Scott County who are on supervised release or on probation.
The residents weren’t the only ones who weren’t aware of what would be happening there. City Manager Jason Wedel said he found out when the residents called the city.
“We weren’t aware,” Wedel said.
Reentry housing
Last year, Scott County, in partnership with Damascus Way, opened up a reentry home in Shakopee as a way to reduce recidivism and to tackle homelessness for those who previously had a Scott County residence prior to incarceration.
Molly Bruner, Community Corrections Director for Scott County, said Scott County were awarded a five year grant through the Department of Corrections for $70,000 a year for the services Damascus provides. An additional $130,000 per year in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved by the Scott County Commissioners.
About $90,000 will be needed to renovate the Prior Lake home. Bruner said it will be paid for with ARPA funds. The Prior Lake home will be the second of the two homes being funded through the grant funds.
Bruner explained housing is an important part of dealing with different issues formerly incarcerated people can face, like chemical dependency or mental health issues. She said without a place to live or food and water, those issues are extremely difficult to deal with.
Another benefit of the housing program Bruner pointed to is community corrections will know where people are.
“When we know where people are, the community is safer,” Bruner said.
Bruner said there is staff at their Shakopee and Prior Lake homes, including a reentry coordinator for at least 40 hours a week, along with staff on the weekends and at night. They also have 24/7 cameras in the common areas for security and volunteers that work in the home.
In addition to supervision, Bruner said services provided also help residents get their finances in order and help with things like the homeownership process.
As of the summer, 12 residents were admitted in the Shakopee home, seven of which were employed by the time they left the home. Out of the 12 men, five had secure stable housing, eight got health insurance and three got their driver's license back.
Four people were removed from the home due to probation violations, and one person passed away before the intake process was complete.
During the time the house has been operating in Shakopee, it was pointed out in a handout to residents that there were three calls to the police — two of which were from Scott County Community Corrections officers who called to have people removed for probation violations and one for an overdose.
Bruner noted those who are on intensive supervised release aren’t supervised by Scott County Corrections, meaning they wouldn’t be eligible for the program.
Some of the crimes to be required to be on intensive supervised release includes things like violent crimes and level 3 sex offenders.
“Really, they are looking at the person's offenses,” Stearns said.
Zoning requirements
One of the points of contention brought up by Stearns are concerns regarding zoning.
Bruner explained since both Shakopee and Prior Lake have ordinances allowing up to four unrelated adults to live in the same home in residential neighborhoods, it meant that they don’t need any variances.
“We are following the city ordinance for zoning which is all we legally need for four unrelated people in a single family home,” Bruner said in an email.
Wedel agreed with the county’s assessment.
“They're acting within their rights,” Wedel said.
Bruner said while it isn’t being proposed now, the Scott County may consider exploring the possibility of having up to six people in the home if they decide to go forward with a lodging license through the Department of Health and Human Services.
She said they wouldn’t want to have more than six people there at a time.
Wedel said if the county were to get licensing, it would trigger other zoning requirements that would have to be looked at.
Asked about the county not notifying the city about the reentry home, Wedel said the county had no requirement to do so.
“Ultimately, they aren’t obligated to, and they didn’t,” said Wedel.
One of the arguments made by the neighbors is related to the city's ordinance banning new short-term rentals.
After a presentation by Damascus Way on Tuesday night, Wedel said that they will be having conversations with the city attorney about it.
Wedel said originally the city heard people would be living there between six to nine months, but on Tuesday, it was explained that residents would stay there between 90 to 120 days.
The short-term rental ordinance doesn’t allow for rentals between 60 and 180 days in length. He said the minimum number of days someone has to rent their home is 180 days.
“That is something we will take a look at just to see if there is a conflict there or not,” Wedel said.
Wedel said that they expect an opinion to be rendered within the next week.
“If this were to fall under the guidance of our ordinance on short term rentals, then if they’re not in compliance with the ordinance, then it would not be a permitted use based on what Damascus Way was presenting last night,” Wedel said.
Lack of transparency
Stearns said the main issue many of the neighbors to the property have is the lack of transparency.
“We just have some serious concerns about lack of transparency, lack of community engagement and lack of accountability from the county,” Stearns said.
Stearns said neighbors weren’t necessarily against the project but felt there should’ve been communication from the county.
“We’re not against helping people, we're not against housing, we're against this process,” Stearns said.
Asked about why there was delay in telling the community, Bruner in an email said “we were not anticipating opening the Prior Lake home until mid-2023. The work on the home (construction being completed by Hosanna) brought attention to the neighbors before we had a chance to communicate with anyone at the city.”
Hosanna is the church with which the county contracted to complete the renovations to the Prior Lake home.
‘We have been in contact with the city once the contractors at Hosanna spoke to the neighbors,” Bruner said.
With the lack of transparency, Stearns said it meant people in the neighborhood weren't given a chance to give their feedback before decisions were made.
"That didn’t give me time to make any decisions, it didn’t give me time to decide to move (or) to talk to the county," Stearns said.
Homeless population
County and other local officials have expressed concerns about the lack of affordable housing across the region.
It's the same for those who are recently released from incarceration.
“The need is greater than the availability of beds, even with the Prior Lake home, so we try to prioritize the higher need more,” Bruner said.
Bruner said one of the issues people face is landlords often don't rent to those who have a record. It makes what little housing is available even harder to get into.
According to a handout from Scott County Community Corrections, there are currently 91 of their clients who are homeless. Out of those, 13 of them had addresses in Prior Lake prior to being homeless.
From September 2020 through October 2022, an average of 33% of households experiencing homelessness in Scott County identified that a felony conviction was a barrier for getting housing access.
Bruner explained by having people in a housing program, people are stable and probation officers are able to testify to residents' positive rental history and that they are staying sober, if applicable.
For some landlords, it's the reassurance needed to give someone a second chance.
“They are in our community, these individuals. Whether or not they are in the home,” Bruner said.
In order to qualify for the program, someone has to be on supervised release or on probation for at least six months and be experiencing chronic homelessness. Stearns said the typical stay in the house is three to six months.
Stearns said while she agrees there is a need for more housing in Scott County, she doesn’t know if this is the right approach, citing costs and the unknown if funding will be available in the future.
“I don’t know if using these two houses from the road department and putting incarcerated men with minimal supervision is a big step in the right direction,” Stearns said.
Bruner said the Department of Corrections has funded other counties' housing programs past the five years of the grant funding.
“There's access to other housing funding spaces that we will continue to explore,” Stearns said.
Legal action?
Stearns said during a neighborhood meeting to discuss their concerns, it was decided to look at the different options residents have.
“We actually already recruited a law firm who says we have legal basis to move forward,” Stearns said.
Stearns said aside from the process itself, she said neighbors still have some safety concerns with the arrangement.
“With the certain agreements they have with Damascus and the oversight that they plan to have in place... we would not feel comfortable with it being for incarcerated adult men,” Stearns said.
Stearns declined to identify the law firm they spoke to. She said while a decision wasn’t made at this time, she noted the law firm agreed to take on the case if they do decide to go forward.
“We don’t plan to take this sitting down," Stearns said. "We think what they did and how they did it is wrong.”
Stearns said she feels with an attorney saying the neighbors have legal standing, it gives them more credibility.
“I don’t think we’re just another disgruntled neighborhood because we have had a real estate law firm agree to represent us,” Stearns said.