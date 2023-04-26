Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school officials hope there isn’t ever a need to administer opioid overdose reversal medication.
But if the day comes, the district wants to be prepared. That’s why the District 191 School Board on April 13 heard a proposal which would allow naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, to be stored and administered at schools.
“Right now, we don’t have a policy directed to this piece, and I think that we are really being proactive and making sure we have this available for any students that we have in our district in the event that we have any kind of a case (of an) overdose, accidental, whatever it is,” said Amy Piotrowski, Director of Student Support Services, during a March Policy Committee meeting.
Piotrowksi said she views having the medication in a similar way to having automated external defibrillators at the schools.
“We have AEDs for if we were to have someone in a basketball game goes down and have a heart attack, we would have that on site for that, and so those are some of things that we do have,” Piotrowksi said.
One of the requirements as part of the proposed policy is to have a “site team” for any of the schools which would have the program. For this school year, it would only be for the secondary schools, with the goal is to expand it district wide next year.
“Each building that has the program in their building will also have a site team or a crisis team and a plan to go if in the event something tragic were to happen where we have an overdose going on,” Piotrowksi said.
Once approved, the district will also need to establish specific locations for where the medication will be stored. Piotrowksi said there will likely be multiple sites at Burnsville High School because of the school’s size.
“If anything happens where an adult or a student does have an overdose, we’re going to need to make sure we have the availability to get there as soon as possible because time matters,” Piotrowksi said.
According to the proposed policy, the principal of each building will be on the site team, and there will be annual training. Piotrowksi said the principals would be in charge of deciding who’s on the team. The first training occurred on March 8, according to Piotrowksi, which includes what symptoms to look for.
Piotrowksi said the plan would be to use Narcan, a nasal spray available over-the-counter that administers naloxone.
“We are supporting that we have Narcan at our sites,” Piotrowksi said.