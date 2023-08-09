James Kuklock, a manager of the municipal liquor store in Elk River, has been hired as the new Savage Liquor Operations Manager, replacing Brenda Visnovec.
Visnovec, who has run liquor stores for four decades, announced earlier this year that she would be leaving Aug. 24.
Kuklock once owned his own business and then went to Apple Valley, where he climbed the ranks at its liquor store for seven years. For the last four years, he served as the store manager in Elk River.
Kuklock knows he has big shoes to fill as Visnovec is considered to be one of the top municipal liquor professionals in the state.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “They have really nice stores and I knew I would be following Brenda. Brenda is kind of a legend in the business.”
THC beveragesWhile Kuklock doesn’t have the same length of tenure as his predecessor, one perspective he has is on implementing hemp-derived THC beverages into municipal liquor stores.
Kuklock said when he was in Elk River the city was preparing to one day sell the products, which became legal to sell in municipal liquor stores on July 1.
Earlier this summer, the Shakopee City Council gave the green light to liquor operations to apply for a license to sell the products. On Aug. 7, the council approved a licensing mechanism. After an Aug. 9 interview with the Pacer, Kuklock was planning on finishing the application.
Some of the challenges he pointed to include picking which beverages to sell. Unlike alcohol, which has been sold in Savage for years, Kuklock and his team have no research on what types of brands or flavors consumers want.
“If I go to buy beer, I know based on past sales what beer to buy,” he said.
Kuklock said he would be using his network to determine the best options to sell, assuming the city grants its liquor stores a license. “Talking to people who have tried it, done it, sold it,” he said, noting he was able to sample some of the flavors from his time in Elk River.
As a way to help consumers learn about the different types of drinks, Kuklock said the store would be offering the drinks in single cans or in four packs.
Giving back to communityOver the years, the Savage liquor operations has turned a profit and in the last two years $850,000 has been transferred from the liquor store to a variety of different projects, including $158,000 for the new Savage Community Playground and $64,000 to install LED lights in city owned facilities.
As the new liquor operations manager, Kuklock said he plans to continue to promote how a successful liquor operation is an asset to the community.
“The mission is to stay visible and kind of demonstrate the benefit to the citizens of Savage of what a liquor operation means to them,” he said.
While not all cities and towns have municipal liquor operations, Kuklock said, generally, the ones that do are successful.
“The ones that do are able to save their constituents and their citizens a lot of taxes,” he said. “Every dollar we give over to the city, if we didn’t give it to them they would have to take it from the taxpayer.”