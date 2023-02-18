I took my dog for a walk around Savage Community Park last week for the first time since it was below zero. There’s usually some dog waste here and there, but I truly have never seen as much as there is out there now.
Simply said, it is no more difficult to pick up your dog’s waste in the winter as it is when there’s no snow. There are several waste cans around the park; there’s even a station that has plastic bags available.
It is so unfair and disrespectful to those who do clean up after their dogs to have to dodge all this. Let’s please have some pride in our community parks and think of other people and their pets.
Stephanie Thesing
Savage