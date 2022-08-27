A few months ago, the city of Savage was approached by C.H. Robinson, a third-party logistics and supply chain company in Eden Prairie that was looking to place ten Little Free Libraries in communities across the area.
The libraries would be part of the Little Free Library “Read in Color initiative.”
“Read in Color® is a new initiative bringing diverse books to Little Free Library book-sharing boxes around the world,” the Little Free Library website reads. “Read in Color distributes books that provide perspectives on racism and social justice; celebrate BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices; and incorporate experiences from all identities for all readers.”
Emily Gunderson, communications manager for the city, said that staff was on board right away with bringing the free library and particularly the initiative to Savage.
“We thought that fit really well with Savage because of our work with our REDI task force and our goal of bringing more diversity and inclusivity into our community,” Gunderson said.
REDI stands for The Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force which was formed last August. One of the goals of the task force was to create a report to guide the ongoing race equity work in the city.
Gunderson, who is a staff liaison for the task force, said that one of the things that she heard constantly throughout the community input for the report is that a lot of the BIPOC residents don’t see themselves in the community. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color.
“This felt like it was one very small step towards doing what we can to try to create a more inclusive community,” Gunderson said.
The Free Little Library in Savage had a grand opening in July funded by C.H. Robinson.
Gunderson said that the city decided to locate the Free Little Library in Riverbend Park, which has a lot of kids in the Winfield Townhomes, Gunderson said.
“We felt like it was a park where we do have probably a higher density of some of our Black and brown residents and we felt that was a good location for it,” she said.
A spokesperson for C.H. Robinson said that employees are asked to volunteer in the community and to come up with a project. Across the country 15 boxes were installed in communities by their employees.
The spokesperson said that the project was employee-driven and that it aligns with their values of trying to promote literacy.