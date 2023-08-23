A truck collision with a bridge on Lynn Avenue last week has left the Savage community scrambling to find the nearest detours.
While city officials are hoping for a quick resolution, the bridge is owned by Canadian Pacific, so the decision will have to be made by the railroad company.
“It certainly impacts the entrance from the south to the city of Savage,” Mayor Janet Williams said.
City engineer Seng Thongvanh said city officials met with Canadian Pacific officials last week, but no indication was given about what the company might do.
“They are working through their process in terms of what they want to do,” Thongvanh said.
Canadian Pacific did not return requests for comment.
With approximately 6,000 vehicle trips per day on the road, Thongvanh said the hope is to try to have the road reopened by the time school starts. He said the road is also used as a bus route and emergency route.
“(Canadian Pacific is) well aware of it,” he said.
Another complicating factor is that one of the detours is the Quentin Avenue bridge, which has height restrictions, meaning most trucks and emergency vehicles have to use McColl Drive and Highway 13 as alternate routes instead of just following the detour signs.