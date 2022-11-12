A Buzz Lightyear toy sits on the desk of Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer’s desk.
Every time he looks at it, he’s reminded of what he was told by former Mayor Tom Brennan when he was sworn in as police chief: “Take the Police Department to infinity and beyond.”
It’s a story Seurer recalled when thinking about his decades long relationship with the late Brennan, who died on Oct.30 at the age of 63.
Committed to communityAfter getting married in 1984 to his wife, Cheryl, the couple moved to Savage. Ever since, he was involved with the community, serving on the city council from 1996 to 2002 and then as mayor from 2002 to 2007.
At the time, Barry Stock was the assistant town administrator.
“I knew him from the time he got on the council until the time he got off,” Stock said.
Those who knew Brennan also described him as being funny.
“He had a great sense of humor,” Stock said.
Throughout his time in Savage, Brennan worked to make the annual Dan Patch Days a success, and following his time as an elected official, he served on the Board of the Dan Patch Historical Society, becoming president of the organization in 2016.
While he was in office, Stock recalls Brennan helping to move Dan Patch Days from downtown to Community Park.
“Once we did move it up there, it was a great success,” Stock said.
Up until he passed away, Brennan was helping the community.
Mayor Janet Williams, who served on the council with Brennan and succeeded him as mayor, explained that just a few days before he died, she was discussing the newsletter for the Dan Patch Historical Society with Brennan.
“It’s just a shock to all of us,” Williams said.
Supporter of
public safetyIt was November 2006, when former Savage Police Chief Gordon Vlasic submitted his retirement letter to the City Council.
During the meeting, Brennan called for a recess, and made a phone call to then-police captain Seurer.
Seurer recalls being at home watching television. When he got a call on his home phone from the mayor, he was concerned.
Brennan asked Seurer if he would serve as the next police chief. He agreed on the spot.
Seurer said he knew he had an ally in Brennan.
“He was definitely a huge supporter of public safety,” Seurer said.
Seurer noted Brennan was the first president of the Savage Crime Prevention Association. He also helped the police department create a K9 Unit.
“He really embodied community service first,” Seurer said.
When there was a disagreement, Seurer explained that Brennan was someone who would want to learn how it could be rectified.
“He was someone who would always want to sit down and work things out,” Seurer said.
Then there was his love for cooking.
Seurer said that Brennan loved to cook, and loved getting to know employees that worked for the city.
It’s why it wasn’t uncommon for Brennan to bring over briskets or other home cooked meals to the police station during overnight shifts. The garage doors would be opened up and the rank-and-file officers would get a chance to relax for a little bit and have a good meal.
“He was all about getting to know the employees of the City of Savage,” Seurer said.
Visitation will be held on Nov. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S Marschall Road, Shakopee, with closing words at 6 p.m.