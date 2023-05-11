Freshman and transfer students won’t be the only new people entering the doors of Burnsville High School.
Recently the district selected Jesús Sandoval to take over as the BHS principal, starting July 1. Sandoval currently is the assistant principal at Tech High school in St. Cloud.
“Mr. Sandoval has shown a commitment to student-centered actions, collaborative work with staff and families, and a willingness to challenge policies and practices in order to increase access and opportunities for all students, especially those who have been historically underserved,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “He has made it clear that a commitment to creating a culturally proficient school system is a major reason for his interest in Burnsville High School and District 191.”
According to a district press release, Sandoval went through an extensive interview process which included student, staff and parent representation. His experience includes seven years as a school administrator, and 12 years teaching secondary math.
“I am excited to be named the next principal of Burnsville High School,” Sandoval said. “The school community has been extremely welcoming and inviting from personalized postcards to warm smiles. I am eager and excited to take this community to the next level.”
Sandoval replaces interim principal Bill Sommers, who held the position this school year when it was vacated by David Helke. Helke left to take the reins of Eagle Ridge Middle School after the abrupt resignation of Mohamed Selim, who resigned in May 2022 after receiving a felony prostitution charge. He was convicted late last year.
Aaron Tinklenberg, a spokesperson for the district, said Selim’s resignation prompted moving Helke back to Eagle Ridge at the end of June, where he worked over a decade ago. With a limited amount of time and applicant pool, Battle decided to go with an interim principal and have a full search this year.
Those who are interested in meeting Sandoval before the first day of school can do so during a meet and greet event on Monday, May 22, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the BHS commons.