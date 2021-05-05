Savage's largest senior living community is set to expand, according to plans approved by city officials this month.
The Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, located just northeast of the Savage Public Library, plans to construct a four-story addition with 28 new rooms for assisted living and independent living residents.
The Savage City Council approved the plans Monday.
The senior living community, formerly called Cherrywood Pointe, opened with 93-units in July, 2015. It's managed by Fairview Health Services' senior housing division, Ebenezer; the largest senior living operator in Minnesota.
While additional senior living communities have been approved in Savage in recent years, the Savage Senior Living remains the largest.
The Rivers of Life, a memory care and assisted living community on the northwest corner of County Road 42 and Loftus Lane, opened last year with 32-units.
Also last year, officials approved the Summers Ridge of Savage to be built on a vacant property behind Walgreens and the Sonic Drive-In near Savage's eastern border.
Construction began on the 40-unit assisted living facility last fall — an identical Summers Ridge facility broke ground in Prior Lake around the same time.