The administrative offices for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, 200 Burnsville Parkway.

 Photo by Christine Schuster

Six candidates will vie for a seat on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education in this year's general election. 

The seats held by Eric Miller, Darcy Schatz and DeeDee Currier are up for election this year. 

Currier, a school board member since 2008, and Schatz, elected in 2016, will not seek re-election. 

The candidates who filed by Tuesday's deadline are: 

  • Hodan Ahmed, Burnsville
  • Maryan Ali, Eagan
  • Toni Connor, Burnsville
  • Eric Miller, Savage (incumbent) 
  • Suad (Sue) Said, Burnsville 
  • Anna Werb, Burnsville

The board is currently chaired by Abigail Alt.

Alt was appointed in 2013, elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. 

Voters in 2018 also elected then-newcomers Jen Holweger, Scott Hume and Lesley Chester to the board. 

Christine Schuster is a reporter for the Savage Pacer.

