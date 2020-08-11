Six candidates will vie for a seat on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education in this year's general election.
The seats held by Eric Miller, Darcy Schatz and DeeDee Currier are up for election this year.
Currier, a school board member since 2008, and Schatz, elected in 2016, will not seek re-election.
The candidates who filed by Tuesday's deadline are:
- Hodan Ahmed, Burnsville
- Maryan Ali, Eagan
- Toni Connor, Burnsville
- Eric Miller, Savage (incumbent)
- Suad (Sue) Said, Burnsville
- Anna Werb, Burnsville
The board is currently chaired by Abigail Alt.
Alt was appointed in 2013, elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Voters in 2018 also elected then-newcomers Jen Holweger, Scott Hume and Lesley Chester to the board.