Election day is fast approaching, and the stakes are high at local, state and national levels. Here’s what you should expect heading into Election Day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but voters can also vote early via absentee ballot at Savage City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 2.
If your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring identification in order to vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so on Election Day by bringing a proof of residence. A list of eligible proofs of residences are available at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day/.
State and local positions up for election that will appear on the November ballot will be as follows for Savage residents. Not listed are federal and judicial election candidates who will also appear on the ballot.
State House and Senate
Senate District 56
- Dan Hall — R
- Lindsey Port — DFL
House of Representatives District 56-A
- Jessica Hanson — DFL
- Pam Myhra — R
Savage Mayor
- Kim Holler
- Janet Williams
Savage City Council (elect two)
- Jason Blom
- Brian Ewoldt
- Christine Kelly
- Matthew Johnson
- William 'Bill' Marx
The school board races appearing on a resident's ballot will vary based-on district boundary lines. Most Savage residents live within the boundary of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District (ISD 191) or the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District (ISD 719). Those races will appear on the ballot as follows:
School Board Member ISD #191 (elect three)
- Hodan Ahmed
- Toni Conner
- Eric Miller
- Suad (Sue) Said
- Anna Werb
School Board Member ISD #719 (elect three)
- Julie Bernick
- Amy Crosby
- JB Davis III
- Mary Frantz
- Farheen Hassan
- Jonathan Painter
- Nneka Sederstrom
To view a complete sample ballot based on your address, visit https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/
Polling locations
Polling locations depend on what precinct you live in, which can be found online at the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us. Here are Savage's polling places:
Precinct 1: St. John the Baptist Church, 12508 Lynn Ave. S
Precinct 2: Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Rd.
Precinct 3: Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Drive
Precinct 4: Harriet Bishop Elementary School, 14400 O'Connell Rd.
Precinct 5: McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, 13550 Dakota Ave. S
Precinct 6: Bethesda Church, 15033 Highway 13 S
Precinct 7: Bridgewood Church, 6201 W 135th St.
Precinct 8: O'Connell Fire Station, 14321 O'Connell Rd.
Precinct 9: Redtail Ridge Elementary School, 15200 Hampshire Ave.