Linda Shelton, who spent decades championing local charitable work to benefit families and children, lived by a motto.
“People will remember what you did for them,” Gary Shelton, Linda’s husband of 32 years, quotes his wife. “People will remember your kindness.”
Close family, friends and colleagues say Linda left behind a lifetime of kindness when she died unexpectedly at home in Prior Lake in late November. She was 64.
Linda spent nearly two decades leading community service programs with the Community Action Partnership (CAP) serving Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
She ran the agency’s food shelf, thrift store and several programs for local youth, which continue to benefit thousands of Minnesota families each year.
In both her work and personal life, Linda became known for her commitment to spreading kindness.
“She was the most remarkable person that I’ve ever known and it’s not just because she was my wife,” Gary said in an interview this month. “I’ve never met anybody, who was as giving a person and as kind a person as Linda was — just nobody.”
‘Compassionate and caring’
Gary and Linda’s life together began in 1989 at a picnic in Jordan.
Gary, then a lieutenant with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, had been invited to the Memorial Day gathering by his supervisor, Bud Halverson.
Linda, who also attended the picnic, worked with Halverson’s wife at the Kmart distribution warehouse.
“There was never any doubt in my mind, and I don’t think there was ever any doubt in her mind, that we were meant for each other,” Gary remembers.
Gary and Linda married 8 months after their first date.
In interviews, several of Linda’s close friends and family members recalled her attention to detail and thoughtfulness towards making others feel loved.
Each fall, she’d open her calendar and write a stack of holiday, birthday and anniversary cards for the upcoming year. This year, Gary has been dropping one last round of Linda’s cards in the mail.
Shakopee resident Jan Schutrop is among those who received a letter in December.
Schutrop, a former longtime volunteer with the CAP agency, remembers the compassion Linda brought to job.
Linda would often take the time to sit down with volunteers and clients alike and ask how they are doing, remembers Schutrop.
“She was a very compassionate and caring person,” she said. “If somebody was having a tough time, she made sure that person or family was taken care of.”
Local legacy
Linda’s non-profit and charitable work focused primarily on combating hunger and improving the lives of local children.
“She had a genuine belief that nobody should go hungry, ever,” Gary said.
Her work directing the CAP agency’s food shelf and thrift shop involved recruiting and managing hundreds of volunteers and expanding the agency’s overall outreach.
Chaska resident Vicki Stahlke worked closely with Linda on developing one of the agency’s most beloved programs, Hope for the Holidays.
During Hope for the Holidays, volunteers ‘adopt’ a family’s holiday wish list and purchase the requested gift items. The program served over 1,000 families each year during Linda’s tenure.
“Linda was so organized,” Stahlke said. “She just really knew how to run a good program.”
Linda’s passion and momentum to move projects forward also helped establish other charitable programs in the Twin Cities metro.
“Without her, I don’t think there’d be a food shelf in Eastern Carver County,” said Tom Redman, executive director of Bountiful Basket food shelf in Chaska.
Linda — who saw promise in an old water treatment plant — helped establish the food shelf, coordinate volunteers and keep the shelves stocked until operations were up and running.
“She was very kind and she was a master at knowing how to move a project forward,” Redman said.
Under Linda’s wing
Chaska resident Blanca Correas said she’ll always remember the moment she met Linda over 30 years ago.
Correas had met Mary Sullivan, then CAP’s executive director, and learned CAP needed a Spanish translator. Sullivan introduced Correas to Linda.
“Mary said, ‘This is a great gal and she’s going to take you under her wings,’” Correas remembers. “Those words stay with me.”
While Correas helped translate for Hispanic clients, she was also a client herself of CAP’s services, including the annual Christmas toy drive for families.
As Correas and Linda became friends, Linda would often ask about ways she could support Correas and families in her faith community, Light of the World Church in Shakopee.
“She would make everybody feel welcome no matter what,” Correas said.
At Christmas one year, Linda sent the church boxes full of the season’s most coveted toy, Star Wars lightsabers.
When the pastor prepared dinner for Linda, all the children waited in the dark to welcome Linda to the church by the glow of their lightsabers.
Over the years, Correas witnessed Linda’s acts of kindness in many forms; a personal memory dates back to the late 1990s, when Correas and her family had fallen on hard financial times around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Correas worried she didn’t have the money to prepare a holiday meal for her children. In addition, she’d taken in children from another family in the community to help support them during an unforeseen circumstance.
“What am I going to feed these kids and my kids?” Correas remembers worrying. “I was so embarrassed to tell them I didn’t have food.”
Then, two days before Thanksgiving, Correas received an unexpected call from Linda, who was on vacation at the time.
“I want for you to go to Cub Foods in Shakopee at 2 p.m. tomorrow,” Correas recalls Linda telling her.
Wondering if someone needed a Spanish translator, Correas went to Cub Foods the following day as Linda asked. When she arrived, she found four carts full of food waiting to be taken out to her car — a gift from Linda.
Linda’s later explanation was simple: “A little angel told me you needed help,” Correas remembers her saying.
Lasting impact
Linda and Gary lived in Savage for many years before moving to Spring Lake Township, just south of Prior Lake, in 2008.
The couple shared a love for many things, including travel, theater and sports.
Linda had a favorite table at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, number 425, and held season tickets to the Orpheum for 30 years. She was also an avid football and baseball fan and often gifted game tickets to her friends.
“If we were getting together and doing something, Linda arranged it,” Gary said.
Family reunions, cruises and Gary’s surprise birthday party in Australia are a few of the memorable vacations Linda planned for friends and family.
“It’s very difficult for me because we were so happy,” Gary said.
He was by Linda’s side when she died of a sudden, unsurvivable cardiac event while at home the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Those close to Linda say her death is especially painful after she’d overcome several serious health challenges in the years since her retirement, including the amputation of her right leg and a kidney transplant.
In the weeks since her death, the reverberations of her life’s work have found ways to reach Gary — a delivery man, for example, who delivered a fruit basket to Gary’s doorstep and recognized the last name of the woman who’d helped him many years ago at the CAP agency.
“He said, ‘She helped me so much — she was just a wonderful lady’,” Gary recalls. “And then he just turned and walked away. That delivery person quite honestly meant the world to me.”
Linda also continued her giving after death. This week, Gary learned her eyes had been used to restore the sight of two people.
In grieving her loss, Linda’s devout faith, which she encouraged in others, is also providing comfort, Gary said.
“She believed your plan was destined and I have to believe that too,” Gary said.