Enchanting evenings of trick-or-treating and frightful fun will soon begin.
Autumn is in the air, so let's hope your costume has been prepared for these spooky Halloween affairs.
Savage Halloween Bash
When & where: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Savage Sports Dome.
Pre-register by Oct. 20 for a cost of $8 per person or surprise party guests for a walk-in cost of $10. Admission is free to ghosts and goblins 1 year old and younger.
This annual fright includes both indoor and outdoor activities. Grab your cloak and dash off to an evening of trick-or-treating, music, inflatables, games, horse-drawn wagon rides, a campfire and s'mores, face-painting and more.
Savage Fire Department's annual Halloween Party
When & where: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at O'Connell Fire Station 1.
Looking for a safe place for the littlest monsters to run and play? The fire station opens to the community on All Hallows' Eve so young children from newborn to 12 years old can gather up candy and play games.
Trick-or-treaters can also meet firefighters at this community-favorite event that's been celebrated for nearly 30 years.
Burnsville's Halloween Fest
When & where: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Nicollet Commons Park.
For $5 per family, all are invited to trick-or-treat on an illuminated trail and enjoy music and entertainment. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase from Kalli’s Popcorn Shop. Free parking for those who left their broomstick at home is available at the Heart of the City park and ride ramp and parking deck.
Burnsville's Halloween Skating Party
When & where: 12-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Burnsville Ice Center.
Admission is free and skate rental is discounted for $3 for this spooky skating spectacular. Mini private lessons for new skaters will be available for free and booked on a first-come-first-served basis. Dazzling disguises and creepy costumes encouraged.