Hundreds of Afghan refugees will arrive in Minnesota this month as February deadlines approach to move families out of military bases and into a new place to call home.
In total, around 1,500 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in Minnesota — over 800 had already arrived by the end of the January.
Alight, a Minnesota-based humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is working towards a goal of furnishing 250 homes for Afghan refugees.
“I can’t even imagine what they’ve been through,” said Sonia Anunciacion, a Shakopee resident leading Alight’s housing the project.
Each home prepared by Alight includes new furnishings and other essentials.
Anunciacion, who is Afghan herself, said the homes also feature culturally-specific items, such as prayer rugs, tea sets and rice.
“When they open that front door, we want them to feel that sense of relief,” she said.
The journey
Farmington resident Sam Ouk, who fled Cambodia with his family in 1982, has spent the past decade assisting refugee resettlement efforts in Minnesota.
The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District, where Ouk now works as the director of diversity and inclusion, welcomed a family of Afghan refugees a few months ago.
“Growing up as a refugee child here, the hardest part was feeling like you don’t belong anywhere,” Ouk said. “I know my story is not unique and I think being able to have that personal experience helps me connect with both students and parents.”
In addition to working with refugee families in the schools, Ouk teaches seminars on the refugee experience.
In April, he’ll teach a refugee simulation course through Community Education to illustrate the experience of Killing Field survivors.
In reflecting on his own journey, Ouk understands the importance of welcoming and supporting Afghan refugees.
“That’s when the refugee journey ends,” Ouk said. “When you’re able to find a sense of home where you’re at.”
Welcoming refugees
Across the Twin Cities metro, numerous resettlement agencies, aid organizations and volunteers are working behind the scenes to support the Afghan refugees arriving in local schools and neighborhoods.
“What I’ve been doing is trying to connect the dots and trying to bring the resources together,” said Savage resident Sheriff Ahmed, who came to the United States from Bangladesh in 1977. “With my background, I realized I could help in a number of different ways.”
Access to transportation and English language skills are some of the most significant challenges facing refugees, Ahmed said.
“I think the neighbors could play a huge role in welcoming them, helping them,” he said.
He’s been working with a hiring manager from a local company to help scout job opportunities and amplifying ways to support refugees with his fellow members of Savage’s Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
“If somebody would just pause and think about these families that are coming, what it means to have them and why they are here — and just have that conversation with their friends and neighbors — that might go a long way,” he said.
Volunteer and donate
Alight is urgently seeking volunteers and donations this month to support resettlement efforts.
Volunteers are wanted both at Alight’s warehouse in Brooklyn Center and various home sites in the Twin Cities area.
Alight is also seeking donations through an Amazon Wishlist.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the St. Paul Saints will host a donation drive for Alight’s housing project from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CHS Field.
For donation inquiries and more information, visit wearealight.org/welcomehome or teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.