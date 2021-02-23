Minnesota's vaccination efforts are getting back on track this week after the country's severe weather spell delayed vaccine shipments.
Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky said the delayed shipments forced the county to cancel a vaccination clinic last week, and reschedule a second-dose clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Brodsky said around 2,000 vaccines will be administered later this week once the shipments arrive; around 1,200 will be first-doses.
Following state prioritization guidelines, Scott County is currently focusing its vaccination efforts on seniors and teachers.
Child care providers, including home-based providers, will be next on the county's list.
The Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee is the county's primary mass vaccination site.
"They've just been an amazing partner," Brodsky said, adding the site will be able to accommodate around 2,500 vaccinations per day once the doses become available.
Outdoor space on site will likely be utilized once warmer weather arrives, according to Brodsky, and drive-thru clinics might also be created.
The county is ready to go; it's all a matter of receiving the doses, Brodsky said.
This week's local allocation represents an uptick compared to the prior week.
"That's really exciting to me," Brodsky laughed. "I feel like I won the lottery."
The latest numbers
As of Feb. 20, nearly 760,000 Minnesotans, or 13.7%, have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 357,000, or 6.4%, have completed the two-dose series, according to MDH.
More than 10% of Scott County residents and 12% of County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Approximately 5% have completed the two-dose series in both counties.
Nation's pandemic death toll exceeds 500,000
Over half a million Americans have died of COVID-19, the John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center reported Monday.
The U.S. death toll stands at 500,017, the dashboard reports.
"Today we mark a truly grim and heartbreaking milestone," President Joe Biden said during commemorative remarks Monday.
More COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. than any other nation on the globe.
The pandemic's death toll in America now stands higher than the death toll recorded in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined, Biden said before holding a candle-lighting ceremony and moment of silence.