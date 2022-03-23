Urgent care services are now available in Savage through Allina Health.
The Urgent Care opened this month on the second floor of the Allina Health clinic at 6350 143rd Street. The primary care clinic will continue to operate on the first floor.
In a statement, Kevin Best, MD, vice president of Medical Operations for Primary Care said the urgent care will offer a new location for acute, unscheduled care access.
"We want people living in Savage, Prior Lake and surrounding communities to have exceptional care close to home,” Best said. “This new offering aligns with our commitment at Allina Health to provide excellent care that is convenient for our patients.”
The urgent care will be open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Walk-ins are always welcome and patients can review wait times through the "On My Way" feature available through allinahealth.org.