Lift Up, a Minnesota-based digital non profit, hosted its annual charity golf tournament at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake Aug. 27. The tournament, co-sponsored by Highmark Builders, Sheridan Story and RecoverStrong, was put together to help raise funds for children facing food insecurity.
Lift Up CEO Shane O’Rourke said there were three Minneapolis schools, in close proximity to the Chicago Avenue and 38th Street intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in May, that have seen a 400% increase in food insecurity. Through silent auctions, raffles and other events during the golf tournament, he hopes to raise enough money to feed 50 to 100 Minneapolis children for an entire year.
In its first year, Lift Up was able to raise funds to build a school in Peru. In its second year the organization focused on fundraising for the non profit and was able to impact over 21,000 people, O’Rourke said.
“And now this year the whole focus is local. With everything going on we're going to help as much as we can in Minneapolis," O'Rourke said.
Lift Up is a digital platform that helps to “lift up tangible projects” to leave big impacts. The nonprofit gives away 100% of its funds and fundraises separately to reimburse credit cards so the entirety of individuals' donations goes to a good cause. Donors can choose to donate to causes they’re passionate about from a list of projects on the Lift Up website and can see their impact via photos, video and GPS coordinates.
“It basically gives people access, so they can make a difference instantly,” he said.
Wits Realty hosted a second Lift Up charity golf tournament at Wilds Golf Club Thursday, Sept. 3.