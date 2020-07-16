BURNSVILLE — Plans for a 120-unit apartment complex to be built off County Road 5 near Burnsville Parkway moved forward this week with support from city planners.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of the project to the Burnsville City Council. The plans are scheduled to go before Council on July 21.
The apartments will complete a multi-phased, mixed-use redevelopment of the former Valley Ridge Shopping Center property located near the corner of County Road 5 and 136th Street.
In 2017, townhomes and a Kwik Trip were proposed for the vacant parcel next to the 140-unit Valley Ridge senior living community. The developer backed-out of the townhome plans, but the Kwik Trip plans moved ahead, and the gas station is currently under construction.
After sitting vacant for eight years, the roughly 5-acre remaining parcel is now on track to hold market-rate apartments to be built by Stencil Group II, LLC.
The approximately 41,000-square-foot complex is proposed to include 100 underground parking spaces, 120 surface parking spaces and 20 above ground enclosed spaces.
Rent prices range from $1,050 for a 555-square-foot studio unit up to $1,800 for the priciest two-bedroom unit, according to materials prepared by the developer.
Outdoor amenities are proposed to include a children’s play area, an enclosed dog park and rooftop patio.
Under the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District boundaries, children living at the proposed development would attend Edward Neill Elementary in Burnsville and Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.
The property’s sidewalks will connect the development to the Kwik Trip, Valley Ridge, Neill Park, the city trail and sidewalk system, and the existing Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus stop, according to the proposal.