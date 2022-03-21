COVID-19 at-home test kits are available for pick-up at Savage City Hall, the city announced Monday.
The City of Savage is distributing the kits to residents and local businesses while supplies last. The free kits can be picked up Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19 or the test, call the Scott County Public Health COVID Hotline at 952-818-3730 available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website at health.state.mn.us.