“Thrown by Love” — a romance novel by local writer Christine Kelly — debuted last month through Kirk House Publishers.
The Savage Pacer interviewed Kelly this month about her writing process, the inspiration for the novel and her upcoming projects.
Author’s Q&A: Boots and Bulls, Book One – Thrown by Love” by C. Kelly (Kirk House Publishers).
Q: Savage Pacer readers might know you best as a longtime Savage City Council member. How long have you been writing fiction?
I have written for years. Most of that writing was just individual scenes involving many different characters and unrelated storylines. It wasn’t until I wrote a scene for this book, did I have ideas of how to expand the scene into a full novel.
Q: Tell us about your novel.
“Thrown by Love” is a story of love; the love between siblings, the love of friends and most especially the love between a man and a woman. This story follows the love that blossoms between Joel Roulston and Carrie Nelson. Carrie agrees to be on a reality TV show about becoming a ranch hand and bull rider. Joel and his two siblings operate the ranch where the show is being filmed. This is a sweet, wholesome romance story. Joel and Carrie experience different challenges along the way and through these experiences they learn that the feelings they have for each other are deep and true. It is ultimately a story with a “happily ever after” ending.
Q: When did you begin work on the story that became “Thrown by Love?” What did your writing process look like?
I worked on writing this story for 5 ½ years. When I first started writing the book, I didn’t think about publishing it. I knew I had a sweet story that I wanted to get down on paper. I wrote as different scenes came to mind and when I had time. As I mentioned this was over the course of years. I was not particularly rushed to complete it because I was just writing it for myself, and maybe a handful of family and friends who I might share it with. As the story developed, I found myself wanting to spend more time writing the story to finally “find out” what happens with Joel and Carrie and to finally get them a “happily ever after” ending.
Q: The title of your novel suggests there’s more to the story. Are you able to share any details about what’s to come?
Yes, “Thrown by Love” is the first book in the “Boots and Bulls” trilogy. I have begun writing the second book in the trilogy which is the love story between Joel’s brother Zach and Aubrey Zumronik, or “A.Z.” as she is known to her friends. Zach and A.Z. have known each other for most of their lives. When Zach learns that there is a threat against A.Z. and her family, he steps in to help find and eliminate the threat. Zach and A.Z.’s love story includes learning how to overcome past hurts and learning to trust in the person that they have each become.
The third book in the trilogy is Maria’s story, although my readers will have to stay tuned to learn who Maria falls in love with.
Q: Where do you draw inspiration from as a writer? How have other books in the genre influenced your writing and style?
I find that meeting new people and hearing their stories, inspires me to create new characters. Each one of us experiences different challenges and has different experiences. As I hear of other people’s life experiences, it broadens my mind to create characters that also experience challenges different from my own.
I also find inspiration traveling to new locations. I find that changing my scenery, and experiencing different places seems to generate lots of story ideas. Sometimes traveling gives me an idea for an obstacle that a character might need to overcome.
I have loved the romance genre all my life. There are some amazing romance authors who have developed moving and inspirational stories. I hope that my stories take my readers on a journey right alongside the characters who are experiencing life’s joys and challenges and who are willing to take a risk to find a love that endures. Authors who write stories with relatable characters have influenced me the most. I hope that my readers feel that they can relate to my characters and to the obstacles they must face.
Q: Publishing a novel is a long process. How does it feel to have your book available to readers?
Holding the finished book in my hands is still a surreal experience. But I’m most excited when I think about getting to share Carrie and Joel’s story with everyone. Hearing from my family and friends who have already read the book and enjoyed it, motivates me to continue working on the next novels.
Writing is a lonely process. As I wrote the story, I found myself walking alone with the characters, seeing and experiencing what they did. Hearing from my readers, having them come along on the journey, converts the experience to one that I am now sharing with others. It’s similar to what I imagine an athlete, say a figure skater, goes through. She trains day after day, year after year. While she may have coaches and supporters helping her along the way, ultimately she is the one, the only one, who can execute each move. At the end of the day, it is up to her on whether she can complete the routine. But once she competes, she is then joined by the crowd. The fans get to come along on the final leg of the journey. I think this is also true for my experience. At the end of the day, ultimately it was up to me to finish the story. However, now that the story is complete, readers can come along on the journey with the characters. Readers can see, hear and experience what the characters are experiencing, and finally share in those experiences with me. I’m so excited to share this story.
Q: What’s your advice to other writers in the community who are interested in writing or publishing a novel?
Find someone to support your dream. As I mentioned, writing is a very lonely process. Having someone encourage and support you inspires a writer to continue to craft the story, to continue to develop the characters into a story worth sharing.
Additionally, the writing process includes a lot of rejection. An author searching for a literary agent or publisher must be prepared for rejection. It’s all part of the process. However, a friend who supports your dream of writing minimizes the effect that the rejection can have. Find someone who is willing to help you dream and visualize your success.
There are plenty of ways to find this support. Join a writing group. I attend the Savage Writers Group and I have come to rely on the support I receive from this group. I find that some of the most helpful people are other writers. The writers I have met, in this group and other groups like it, have encouraged me and provided a lot of positive feedback.
Finally, I would also tell a new author to not give up. There are thousands of stories out there that need to be told. Don’t be afraid to tell yours.