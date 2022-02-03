Savage author Cyril Mukalel is inspired by the values and dreams of ordinary people.
The Savage Pacer recently interviewed Mukakel about his new illustrated fairy tale, “Flower Princess and the Man with Magic Reed.”
Q: Back in 2019, the Savage Pacer spoke with you about your debut novel, “Life in a Faceless World.” Tell us about your latest book, “Flower Princess and the Man with Magic Reed.”
I strongly believe the key to happiness in life is directly correlated to our relationships, and how we foster them. A few years ago, while having a casual conversation with a colleague of mine, she told me her son was going through a divorce. This was a tremendous shock to her, especially when she learned the reason ... he was not a romantic person and he had failed to express his loving feelings to his wife. This conversation stuck in my head for a long time.
Later it occurred to me that many of us find it hard to express our feelings, especially when it comes to love. It may sound like this is something simple to fix, but the human psychology of close relationships is complex. Plus, life’s ongoing stresses and distractions can cause us to lose touch with the all-important soft side of our emotional makeup that nurtures long-term relationships. Often we forget to say how much we love and appreciate our partner. But doing little things like that can strengthen our relationships and create memories that last for a lifetime.
So I wrote “Flower Princess and the Man with Magic Reed” to offer a tool to help people express their feelings more easily and often. My book is a romantic fairy tale, full of poetic emotions and images. It’s a story of man with a magic reed who’s searching for his flower princess, a romantic tale that is sure to rekindle and enhance relationships.
I see my book as an ideal gift to anyone’s significant other for special occasions, or just “because.” The book includes high quality original paintings to enhance the story. It also includes pages that allow readers to write custom messages and add photographs to personalize the book, encapsulating moments that should never fade over time.
Q: What inspired you to write a fairy tale? How have other romantic stories and fairy tales inspired your writing?
There is a child within each one of us. That’s probably the reason we never get tired of listening to or watching fairy tales over and over. Fairy tales give us joy, and take us to a place and time where the realities and dilemmas of life cease to exist. Imagine reading a fairy tale to your loved one, in which the two of you are transformed into the central characters. What could be more romantic than that? “Flower Princess and the Man with Magic Reed” can be just that fairy tale, the one that lets the two of you live happily ever after.
Q: Tell us about the book’s illustrator, Özgür Uğuz. How does the art connect with the story?
This book is different in many ways and I wanted it to reflect that in its artwork. I wanted a style that would portray the beauty and serenity of the East, wrapped in the elegance and marvel of the West. Özgür Uğuz is an extremely gifted Turkish artist with a unique style of characterization and illustration. His work breathes life into his illustrations, and delivers the book’s readers into feelings of deja vu.
Q: Where do you draw your inspirations from?
My writings are influenced by the values and dreams of ordinary people. Most of my ideas spring from the real life challenges we face in our daily lives. When I see good and not-so-good around me, I become motivated to transform what I see into ideas for my works. My engineering background has also helped me analyze and find solutions to apply to my writings. This book is a solution to a real life problem.
My previous book, “Life in a Faceless World,” was triggered by real life incidents. It explored what it means to be a voyager through the unknown, an immigrant in a land of immigrants, each vying for a place and a home. It speaks of connections among us, while baring the soul of the global society we have created.
Q: What’s next for you? Do you have other stories in the works?
I am currently working on a children’s book concept. My hope is that it will become one of the first books that a child reads — a book that will lay the foundation for a beautiful tomorrow.
The general focus of my writing is to promote more understanding between cultures and to facilitate friendships among diverse groups, thereby removing the fences that divide us. We live in a time of micro-aggressions and biases. I truly believe that if our kids are taught to see through the eyes of others, especially those who are different from them, the future generation will be one that truly accepts and appreciates one another.
Q: What’s your advice to other writers in the community?
Write. And keep writing. Never stop. Success will follow. Writing is a marathon that requires passion and persistence. We are all different. We all have unique experiences that we have gathered along the way. Imagine that those inspiring stories are not told to the world because we were not patient enough.
When in doubt, think about what today’s famous writers have gone through. Before becoming famous, they were exactly where many of us are now. Most found success through failures. They never gave up. Just to cite a few examples, Stephen King’s first novel, “Carrie,” was rejected 30 times. Dr. Seuss’ initial manuscript was rejected 28 times. J.K. Rowling’s first manuscript was rejected by all of the 12 major publishing houses. Herman Melville and Ernest Hemingway were both rejected and ridiculed by publishers in their early days.
Just imagine if these masters had given up writing after all those rejections? We cannot afford to lose any more of those unleashed literary gems. So, write! Just write!