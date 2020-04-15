The U.S. Small Business Administration reports there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States.
Facing unprecedented unemployment numbers and shutdowns, millions of businesses are looking for relief through forgivable loans.
Just the facts
The Paycheck Protection Program provides an incentive for businesses to keep employees on the payroll. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan gives businesses a way to cover expenses that would've otherwise been paid for through business revenues.
Both loans are available to small businesses with less than 500 employees and private nonprofit organizations. All 501(c)(19) organizations are eligible to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program and 501(c)(19) organizations that have been directly impacted by the pandemic are eligible to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Both loans can be used on payroll and rent. PPP dollars can also be spent on utilities and EIDL dollars can be spent on debt payments and payment to vendors.
The EIDL is applied for directly through sba.gov and PPP loans are handled entirely by your local bank.
Jake Johnson with New Market Bank answered questions from local businesses about the programs during a question and answer session hosted by the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce via teleconference April 7.
"If people are interested in the program I'd encourage you to call sooner rather than later," he said.
He said businesses that already applied for the EIDL are still eligible to apply for the PPP loan.
The eligible PPP loan amount is based-on the total payroll costs of the 2019 calendar year. Payroll costs are identified in five categories, he said, and any single employee wages of $100,000 are subtracted to determine gross annual wages.
"The key is getting the right information in front of the banker so they can calculate that quickly," Johnston said, adding the PPP loan is applied for with a simple, four-page application. Completed applications can be processed quickly and an eligible loan amount can be determined within minutes.
Loan forgiveness depends on the recipient following the perimeters of how the loan dollars can be spent. Loan forgiveness must be applied for within eight weeks.
On April 13, Fortune reported 880,000 loan applications had been approved, which means roughly 62% of the $349 billion set aside in the coronavirus stimulus bill for forgivable loans had been spent.
"I think it will go quick," Johnston said. "I know some banks are a little overwhelmed by the volume but we're trying to get through everything we can as quickly as we can to make sure we help out our local businesses."
Are Minnesotan's securing the loans?
Millions of Americans are depending on these programs, but some are concerned how they'll be implemented, according to U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota.
"I have spoken to a number of Small Business Administration approved lenders in my Congressional District, and they have expressed grave concern that their balance sheets are not equipped to handle the demand for PPP loans," Craig wrote in an April 8 letter to leaders of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Treasury. "Banks that are experienced in issuing a handful of SBA loans per year are being inundated with loan applications, and they do not have the necessary liquidity available."
On April 6, the Federal Reserve established a credit facility to allow banks to borrow money in order to originate small business loans, but Craig said there's still uncertainty about how loans will be disbursed.
"I have read reports of mixed messaging from SBA regarding the mechanism for calculating interest on loans, and banks have reported that issues as simple as what documents are necessary for approval, or how the SBA guarantee of the loan will apply to missed payments are clouded in uncertainty, reducing their ability to issue these loans immediately," she wrote.
Craig's letter requested more data on the loans, such as numbers showing how many loans have been approved nationally and how many are within Minnesota and the Second Congressional District.
Are you a small business owner in the southwest metro? How have these loans impacted you? Email cschuster@swpub.com.