BURNSVILLE — Authorities have identified the two young adults who died in a crash on County Road 42 on Easter morning.
Dalton Lee Ford and Tayler Nicole Garza, both 22, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Two 17-year-olds were injured in the crash, according to the Burnsville Police Department. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on April 4 at County Road 42 and Newton Avenue.
The young couple who died is remembered by friends and family as a hard-working, generous couple with a bright future.
Ford graduated from Prescott High School in 2017 and later received an associate's degree in automobile technology from Dunwoody College, according to his obituary.
"Having a strong work ethic, Dalton loved his job at Luther White Bear Acura as an automobile technician," his obituary reads.
"Dalton treasured his time with his family and friends and the love of his life, Tayler Garza," his obituary reads. "Together Dalton and Tayler shared in camping, hiking, traveling and his car club adventures."
Garza graduated from Prescott High School in 2017 and attended the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point for one year. She'd currently been pursuing a degree in nursing from the Chippewa Valley Technical College and worked as a team lead at the Woodbury Target.
The couple also both worked at Vino in the Valley — a seasonal, outdoor Italian eatery in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin.
"Both have been wonderful employees — Dalton in the kitchen and Tayler bartending," the restaurant shared on Facebook. "Beautiful young people with so much promise ahead."
Garza and Ford's shared interests shine through their obituaries; both had a love for animals and played music throughout middle and high school.
Garza played trumpet and Ford played drums.
Garza loved to visit the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, where she learned Ojibwe history, culture and ways of living.
"With that opportunity, she made many close friends, and the experience resonated very deeply with her," her obituary reads. "Most important to Tayler was her family and friends. Her heart was happiest when she was with her family, hanging out with her friends, and spending time with the love of her life, Dalton Ford."
On Tuesday, Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.