A local state lawmaker is uplifting student voices at the Minnesota Capitol in efforts to pass new legislation aimed at better addressing incidents of hate and discrimination in school.
Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) who represents Savage and portions of Burnsville, said the proposed package of bills, entitled “Beyond Bullying” ultimately seeks to make Minnesota schools safer for everyone.
Local residents, students and educators from across the state testified late last month in front of the House Education Policy Committee during a hearing for two of the bills included in the package.
House File 3260, authored by Hanson, would require Minnesota school boards to adopt written policies to address “malicious and sadistic conduct” involving race, religion, sexual harassment, sexual orientation and sexual exploitation.
The policies would apply to the conduct of staff and students in a public or charter school.
In an interview with Southwest News Media, Hanson said the proposal seeks to address serious incidents that sometimes slip through the cracks under current law.
Hanson said current policy divides incidents into either “traditional bullying,” or unlawful conduct handled by the judicial process through lawsuits or criminal charges.
However, she argues, the judicial process is too slow and often inaccessible to students facing incidents of hate and discrimination.
And, some incidents fall short of being criminal, despite causing immense trauma and harm.
“My bill seeks to find an in-between,” she said.
Student voices
Juwaria Jama, a senior at Spring Lake Park High School, testified Feb. 21 alongside other teenage activists and students who’ve experienced or witnessed hate and discrimination in schools.
She said Hanson’s bill is a step in the right direction for ensuring all students feel safe and protected.
“Our schools need to be safe spaces for students to learn and feel empowered,” she said. “When we complain about being ignored, laughed at or ridiculed, the adults around us must hold those people accountable.”
Prior Lake resident Rickeeta Francis also testified to share how her daughter has endured body-shaming, physical abuse, threats and racism in school for years.
There have been several recent reported incidents of Black students being targeted in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district.
“I really appreciated Nya’s family coming out,” Francis said, referring to 14-year-old Nya Sigin, a Prior Lake High School student who’d been the target of a racist viral video earlier this year.
Minnesota Teen Activists, a large youth-led organizing group founded to eradicate systemic injustices within school, has gathered thousands of stories from Minnesota students regarding incidents of hate and discrimination.
“If existing law was working, we wouldn’t be having this conversation today,” Hanson told the committee.
Reporting requirements
Rep. Kaela Berg (DFL-Burnsville) authored another bill in the Beyond Bullying package.
During the House Education Policy Committee hearing last month, Berg said her legislation would improve enforcement of Minnesota’s anti-bullying laws.
The Safe and Supportive Schools Act, which passed in 2014 to strengthen protections against bullying, “lacked teeth,” she argued.
House File 3378, introduced by Berg, sets forth more requirements for Minnesota school districts in regards to anti-bullying policies.
The bill would require school districts report to the Minnesota Department of Education how they’ve communicated their anti-bullying policies to all students, staff, parents and volunteers at each school building.
The proposal also outlines additional anti-bully training requirements for school staff and aims to ensure protection from retaliation for anyone who reports an incident.
The proposed bill includes a provision for withholding school funding if a district falls short on these requirements.
“That’s the enforcement we are missing, that’s the teeth we are missing,” Berg told the committee. “That’s why the stories you’ve heard today are occurring and pervasive.”
Chris Commers, a retired Eastern Carver County Schools teacher, testified during the hearing about the challenges teachers and administrators have faced in responding to student behaviors reflecting racial intolerance.
Commers said the proposed legislation provides a clear process that supports educators’ efforts to respond to incidents quickly.
“We owe our educators support and direction as they navigate devastating and tragic situations while navigating a pandemic and the social upheaval we are living through and preparing students for the future,” he said.
The next stop for Berg’s bill will be a hearing in the House Education Finance Committee to discuss its fiscal impact. Hanson’s bill has been laid over for inclusion in an omnibus bill.
Moving forward
Across Minnesota, school districts are discussing ways to move forward following a wave of high-profile racist incidents tied to schools.
At a school board meeting in New Prague on Monday, community members urged district leaders to take action against racism following reports of alleged racist hate speech directed at visiting student athletes at two separate school sporting events.
Superintendent Tim Dittberner promised to lead the district forward without making excuses.
Looking ahead, Hanson said the Beyond Bullying legislation is far from the whole solution as Minnesota communities grapple with issues of hate speech and intolerance in schools.
But, she said it’s a starting point during a time when community members are calling for change and often questioning their school district’s willingness to forge a path ahead.
“I think school districts are in a lot of different places and it depends on who you ask,” she said in an interview.
“We are all going to have to continue to have really deep conversations,” she added.